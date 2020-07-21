Watch: CBS Releases Star Trek Comic-Con@Home Teaser

Star Trek will be well-represented at this week’s Comic-Con@Home virtual event as all three contemporary Trek shows will be getting back-to-back panels this Thursday, July 23rd. And earlier today, CBS All Access released a short teaser trailer for what’s to come in these panels, which will be studded with stars from across the series.

The three panels to look forward to cover Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Picard (in that order). All three panels will be hosted by Deadline’s Dominic Patten. The Discovery panel will feature a virtual table read of the season 2 finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2,” to remind us where we left the characters before we head into season 3. The Lower Decks panel, meanwhile, will debut an exclusive clip ahead of its premiere next month.

The Star Trek panels will kick off at 10AM PT. A chat from EPs Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin about their plans for the expansion of the franchise will get things going and virtually all major cast members from all three shows will be taking part in the panels, along with Discovery producers Michelle Paradise and Olatunde Osunsanmi and Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan.

Here’s a full list of every single star set to appear:

Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham)

Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou)

Doug Jones (Commander Saru)

Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets)

Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly)

Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber)

Mary Chieffo (L’Rell)

Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno)

Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland)

Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall)

Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer)

Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun)

Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys)

Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce)

Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson)

Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike)

Rebecca Romijn (Number One)

Ethan Peck (Spock)

Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome)

Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid)

Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells)

Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero)

Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis)

Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell)

Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore)

Doctor T’Ana (Gillian Vigman)

Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard)

Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati)

Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji)

Evan Evagora (Elnor)

Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker)

Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios)

Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong)

Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh)

Jonathan Frakes (William Riker)

Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine)

Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

Don’t miss Comic-Con@Home’s extensive Star Trek coverage this Thursday. You can check it out over at Comic-Con’s YouTube page, which will be streaming everything throughout the weekend.