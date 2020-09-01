Both the movie business and the actor’s fans are still mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman following his recent passing at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, and tributes have been pouring in from all over the world. Black Panther has enjoyed a huge resurgence in popularity as audiences rush to check out the career-defining role of a talent that had barely entered their prime, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to bid one final farewell to T’Challa next year.

Leaked concept art from upcoming animated series Marvel’s What If…? hinted that one episode could follow what would happen if T’Challa had become the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill, in what would bring Boseman’s connection to the franchise full circle after he revealed that his first audition for the studio was for Drax the Destroyer.

There had been talk about the 21 Bridges star having recorded all of his dialogue for the show before his death and that the episode would be released in full, and a new tweet from trusted insider Daniel Richtman would seem to confirm the news, which you can check out below.

I hear Chadwick already recorded his lines for What If. So this will truly be the last time we'll see/hear his T'Challa 😢 — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) August 31, 2020

Marvel’s What If…? boasts perhaps the most stacked cast ever assembled for any MCU project, but the focus will now squarely be placed on the involvement of Boseman’s T’Challa in what will be a bittersweet experience for fans. Most animated shows tend to have the actors record their lines months or even years before the finished product hits the air, and if Boseman did indeed finish his contributions, then at least we’ll get the very minor consolation of hearing him voice his signature character one final time.