Full Character Lineup Revealed For HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV Series

Last year, we learned that a Green Lantern TV series is headed to HBO Max and now it seems the project is officially moving forward. The news was announced this Friday, with Warner Bros. Television revealing the leading crew members and the lineup of Lanterns that we can expect to see in the show. Interestingly, a couple of big names are missing, but otherwise, we’re promised that it will focus on a multitude of heroes from across DC history.

Green Lantern will be exec produced by Arrowverse supremo Greg Berlanti, with Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie) serving as showrunner. The latter will also co-write alongside Arrow veteran Marc Guggenheim. As for the Lanterns who’ll lead the series, fans can look forward to Guy Gardner, Alan Scott, Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz making their first full live-action debuts, while iconic characters Sinestro and Kilowog will also feature.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.”

Obviously, the names Hal Jordan and John Stewart are conspicuous by their absence here. So, we can maybe infer that those two most famous Lanterns are being kept back in case Warner Bros. ever gets their long-gestating Green Lantern Corps movie off the ground. Or perhaps they’ll just have a small role and their inclusion is being kept a surprise?

Of course, Kyle Rayner is another big name not mentioned in the synopsis, but it’s plenty exciting that these four will be leading the show. After all, it’s about time Golden Age icon Alan Scott got a starring role.

HBO Max has ordered 10 hour-long episodes for the series’ first season, though a release date has yet to be set. We also don’t know when production could start or any casting details at this time. But now that the ball is rolling on the project, we’ll hopefully get some additional information on the Green Lantern show soon.