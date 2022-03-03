Charlie Cox admits he’s been brushing up on his Marvel comics

Ever since Charlie Cox’s MCU debut with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor and Marvel Studios have been keeping mum about his future involvement in the franchise. But even though, there haven’t been any official announcements yet, subtle hints are dropped now and then that Daredevil is destined for something more than cameos. And the latest indication comes from Cox, who has shared that he is busy reading through Daredevil’s complete comic history.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the actor revealed that he has recently re-opened his dormant Marvel Unlimited account. He has started reading Daredevil’s life story in the comics from the very beginning, something he used to do when he shot the Netflix series, Daredevil, which aired on the streamer from 2015 to 2018.

“I’m rereading the Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, the Guardian Devil from ’98. And it’s funny, I haven’t read it since I read it before we started shooting the show. And it’s funny reading it now, I’m recognizing so many moments that we kind of took. Because right at the beginning of that series, there is a confessional that is almost how we started our show. And at the time I hadn’t read it enough to put the two together, but like he’s in a confessional basically saying similar lines to what I said in that booth at the beginning of episode one, season one.”

Cox revealed that while he was clueless at the time, he is finally able to “identify little moments that were kind of little Easter eggs” in the series.

Well, now that he is finally a part of Kevin Feige’s Marvel sandbox and is obviously involved in upcoming projects, the actor certainly needs to fine-tune his knowledge about the past, present, and future of Daredevil.