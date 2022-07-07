Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio officially renewing hostilities in ‘Echo’

Just because it’s news we’ve been expecting for a long time, that doesn’t make any less exciting. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can officially lose their minds, now that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have been confirmed as cast members for upcoming Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

The show is currently shooting in Atlanta, with The Hollywood Reporter bringing word that the Daredevil duo are officially on board to reprise their beloved Netflix roles, presumably because the pair are due to descend on the set imminently, and set photos almost always make their way online from any high-profile Marvel production.

Of course, no specifics are being revealed as of yet, but we’ve got a pretty good idea of where things are heading based on the trail of breadcrumbs that’s been left behind. Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk both have strong ties to Maya Lopez in the comic books, and with the latter having been established as a father figure-turned-enemy in Hawkeye, it’s looking likely that the Man Without Fear will be drawn into a revenge plot revolving around Alaqua Cox’s title hero.

Since his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox has been open in admitting that he’s hoping to be with the MCU for the long haul, and with a Daredevil continuation also in the works for Disney Plus, he’s already making good on that promise. This is exactly the news the fandom was hoping for, and Echo has instantly become one of the most hotly-anticipated projects on the Phase Four docket, based entirely on the returning Daredevil adversaries renewing their hostilities on the small screen once again.