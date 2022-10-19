Charlie Cox reveals that he owes his career to a certain group of fans

Fan campaigns aren’t always a good thing and they don’t always work. That’s not the case with the well-oiled machine that is the #SaveDaredevil campaign, which successfully kept the desire for Daredevil alive despite a series cancellation back in 2018. Now Charlie Cox is publicly thanking them.

In an interview on Marvel.com, Cox said coming back felt like a dream and that he was “so excited about the future.” That future, of course, is the upcoming show Daredevil: Born Again. But Cox said it probably wouldn’t happened without the fans, and that he’s incredibly grateful for that.

“There’s so much I want to say. Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the [#SaveDaredevil] campaign. That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I’ve met many of them, and they’re such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd.”

He said he’s gearing up to get on set soon and he’s crazy excited about it.

“I can’t wait to get on the set from the first day of the new show. I’m already starting to train. As you know, I’m already starting to make plans in terms of living and training and having conversations with the writers and all of those things. So it’s starting to feel very real.”

Cox also revealed that Kevin Feige called him personally in 2020 to ask if he would come back and play the character again. “[Feige called and said] ‘Would you consider coming back and playing the character again? If so, we’d like to put you in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we’d like to put you in She-Hulk.'”

Of course he said yes, and he started preparing himself for the next year of life, which would be “incredibly exciting and overwhelming, emotionally overwhelming,” he said. It was especially poignant because he hadn’t heard from anyone at Marvel for more than two years.

“I didn’t know all that was going on behind the scenes. I didn’t realize that there was a moment when they didn’t think I was going to be able to be in the show. I’m just grateful that it all worked out.”

Even when he answered the phone and heard from Feige, he still didn’t think he was going to be asked to come back.

“I thought maybe he was going to ask me if I would consider doing some big charity event, a video or something to raise money and funds for people suffering during the pandemic. I did not expect to be asked to reprise the role.”

Daredevil: Born Again is aiming for a Spring 2024 debut on Disney Plus.