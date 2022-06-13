Charlize Theron was very transparent with Marvel about ‘The Boys’ cameo

Superhero fans have been seeing a lot of Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron lately as she has made two massive cameos in 2022 and while they were very different, it seems Marvel had no problem with her appearing in The Boys.

During an interview with Variety, Theron spoke about her cameos in The Boys season three and Marvel Studios Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She explained that she was open with Marvel chief Kevin Feige about her appearance in the Amazon Superhero show before filming for Doctor Strange 2.

“I was very transparent, and they were just like, ‘This is great,’ I mean, [‘The Boys’ is] a satire. I think there’s room for everything, and it doesn’t mean anything other than people are interested in these kind of worlds right now.”

Theron appeared in the first episode of The Boys season three for a small cameo playing Stormfront in the show’s in-universe film Dawn of the Seven. While this role only lasted a few seconds it was a high point for the episode — arguably outdone shortly after by one of the most graphic scenes in Superhero TV history.

This cameo was a long time in the making it would seem as Theron explained she was asked by Seth Rogen — executive producer of The Boys to take part a while ago.

“Seth [Rogen, ‘The Boys’ executive producer] asked me a while back, and I will lay my body over broken glass for that guy and all of his partners at Point Gray, I absolutely love them, and we look after each other.”

If you’re yet to check out The Boys both seasons one and two are available to stream in their entirety on Amazon Prime Video along with four episodes of season three. New episodes will arrive each Friday.