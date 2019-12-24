Sam Wilson Sports A Snazzy Suit In New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Pics

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is shaping up to be something special. The Disney Plus show explores the ramifications of an aged Steve Rogers handing the Captain America mantle over to Sam Wilson/Falcon at the end of Avengers: Endgame. It’s a decision that many have doubts about, not least Rogers’ oldest friend Bucky Barnes and the US Government. Bucky seems to have accepted Steve’s choice, but the government want to install Wyatt Russell’s US Agent as the new Cap and use him for propaganda purposes. Mixed in with all this is Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo, returning to the MCU for the first time since Captain America: Civil War.

Though the show isn’t out until fall 2020, we’ve already seen a trickle of concept art. But now, courtesy of a couple Twitter users, we’ve got a whole lot of set pics from the Atlanta shoot showing off the major players. The gallery below features a selection of them, but JustJared has even more over on their website.

As you can see, both Bucky and Sam are looking pretty damn slick in these photos. Bucky’s sporting the same Wakandan arm we saw him using in Infinity War and Endgame (which may include unseen special features), while Sam Wilson’s wearing a very natty crimson suit patterned with – what else – falcons. It’s difficult to figure out exactly what the scene they’re shooting is, but my guess is that the pair are being surprise attacked at some kind of official function or party. Why else would the normally un-flashy Sam be dressed so ostentatiously?

Whatever the reasons, I’m hopeful that the high standards Disney Plus have set with The Mandalorian continue on into their MCU shows. Here’s hoping that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier turns out to be as good as everything we’ve heard about it makes it sound.