‘Chef Sifu’s here on your side’: Sifu Alsup connects with his post-merge tribemates in a unique way in a ‘Survivor 45’ deleted scene

Calling all Survivor fans — the moment we have all been waiting for is finally here…

During the Nov. 1 episode of Survivor 45, the Lulu and Belo tribes officially joined Reba Beach, and the merged portion of the game is officially underway.

As soon as their fellow castaways arrived at Reba Beach, the former members of the tribe, consisting of J. Maya, Julie Alley, Dee Valladares, and Sifu Alsup, offered their newfound friends (or should we say enemies?) the meal of a lifetime — fresh fish.

With castaways like Kendra McQuarrie breaking down in tears at this kind gesture, whose idea was to share their reward from the previous challenge with everyone left in the game, and was there some sort of ulterior motive?

In a deleted scene from Survivor 45 posted on the hit competition show’s official YouTube channel, the spunky Alsup answered all of our burning questions in a series of confessionals — keep scrolling to see the video for yourself…

“Up until now, I played with six people. It’s crazy because we’re double that, and now there’s a lot of people to get to know, so we offered them Sifu’s seafood,” the gym owner explained.

Due to the circumstances of the tribe swap, out of all of the castaways, Sifu only met J. Maya, Julie Alley, Dee Valladares, Drew Basile, Austin Li Coon, and Sean Edwards prior to the merge, forcing him to forge new relationships now that everyone is united on Reba Beach.

Offering the newcomers fish all in an attempt to build morale, the 30-year-old explained the strategy behind this kind gesture.

“If people are feeling nice and comfortable, they’ll open up and talk to me a little bit more, and so I love this because I get information. Sifu loves information, and these people are people that I really do want to connect with,” he shared with the camera.

“I’m just going to listen, understand, absorb, and then try to figure out who is best to align with,” he concluded with a smile, and we think this is a phenomenal strategy.

Given that he was on the bottom of the Reba tribe leading up to the merge, who will Sifu align with now that everyone has been brought together at Reba Camp, and could this connection with Katurah be long-term?

Tune into new episodes of Survivor 45 every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS to see for yourself.