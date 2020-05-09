Chris Evans Has Reportedly Had Early Talks To Return To The MCU

Chris Evans was initially very reluctant to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fearing that signing a multi-picture deal to play a superhero would see him typecast for the rest of his career, and twice turned down the opportunity to suit up as Captain America, before eventually relenting on the advice of his mother.

After making ten appearances as Steve Rogers that saw him headline his own solo trilogy, act as the leader of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes across four Avengers movies and show up for more than one uncredited cameo, it almost seems impossible to imagine anybody else in the role. Evans turned a character who arguably isn’t all that interesting on paper into the beating heart of the MCU, and his decade-long arc came to a fitting conclusion during the final moments of Avengers: Endgame.

With Steve now retired and finally starting to look his age, although he’s still looking pretty good for a guy that’s over 100 years old, the iconic shield was passed on to Sam Wilson, who’s now set to officially take up the mantle during the first season of Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Evans has frequently been linked to a cameo appearance as Old Man Steve in the show, something that the actor has never officially ruled out, and now we’ve heard that the 38 year-old and Marvel Studios have had “early talks” about the possibility of a cameo role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s second run of episodes.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel are coming to D+, and that Extraction is getting a sequel, all of which were correct – the current plan is for the sophomore season of the show to find Sam struggling with the pressure and expectation of being Captain America, and with nobody else to turn to, he looks to his friend and mentor for some advice.

While nothing has been made official just yet and the two parties have only had talks, Evans has previously admitted that there would need to be a very good reason for him to return to the MCU. We certainly agree with that, but having Steve Rogers act as the Yoda to Sam Wilson’s Luke Skywalker and dispense pearls of wisdom and sage advice would definitely be one way of bringing back the fan favorite without undoing any of the emotional impact that brought his story full circle by the time the credits rolled on Endgame.