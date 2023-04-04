Chris Pratt reacts to ‘Parks and Rec’ co-star Aubrey Plaza’s casting in the MCU’s ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

We love seeing our besties succeed, and that is definitely the case for Chris Pratt who celebrated the casting of his former co-star Aubrey Plaza in the MCU series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The pair worked closely together on Parks and Recreation as the misfits turned couple goals April Ludgate and Andy Dwyer. Now MCU veteran Pratt welcomes his on-screen wife into the crazy world of Marvel.

Early on in their careers, Pratt and Plaza starred opposite each other on the mockumentary sitcom, Parks and Recreation. The two went from being young, immature, and a little selfish to fully functioning adults (for the most part) whose relationship was adored by fans. The kooky couple seemed like they couldn’t have been more different and yet they managed to bring out the best in one another.

At that time no one could have supposed that Pratt would go on to play the dashing Star-Lord and that, almost a decade later, Plaza would join him in the superhero game. Since Parks and Rec, Pratt has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, taking on huge franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and even the Lego Movies while Plaza has worked her way through some choice and interesting projects such as Emily the Criminal and the Emmy award-winning The White Lotus series.

Pratt had some wonderful things to say about his co-star and friend as he spoke to Rolling Stone about her casting in the upcoming MCU project,

“That is full circle. I love that! She’s having such an amazing moment right now, which makes me really thrilled…She’s so unique and talented and special. It’s just great that the rest of the world is waking up to that. She was awesome in White Lotus, and Emily the Criminal was great. And I think she’ll show that it’s perfect for her to be playing a witch in a coven for Marvel.”

Though it is not confirmed yet if she is playing a witch, it seems like a relatively safe bet given the actress’ ability to embody chilling stares that cut right through you, while embodying a certain boredom that could only come after centuries of living amongst lesser beings.

Pratt will be playing Star-Lord once again in the final volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy which will be released on May 5. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to land on Disney Plus either later on this year or at the beginning of 2024.