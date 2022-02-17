Chris Pratt won hearts when he played the loveable Andy in Parks and Recreation. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been a series regular for any show since. Until today, that is, when it was announced that he was returning to the small screen this summer for his role in Amazon Prime Video original series, The Terminal List.

Last year, Amazon struck a deal with Pratt as he starred in their award-nominated movie, The Tomorrow War. The new series, based on a novel by Jack Carr of the same name, follows Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt), who is ambushed during a Navy SEAL mission. Reece makes it home, but plagued with guilt and unanswered questions.

The new series was approved for a straight-to-series order last May, and will hit Prime Video, in full, on July 1. Pratt, who directed The Tomorrow War, will be the executive producer for The Terminal List.

This morning, Chris Pratt shared a photo on Instagram of himself on set. It doesn’t give us a lot of information about the storyline, but it does capture the presumed aeshetics.

What’s even more exciting than Chris Pratt’s post is one of the replies. “YES!!!!! FIRE IT UP!!!” was shouted, in text-ese, by none other than author Jack Carr. Carr is a Navy SEAL Sniper (ret), bestselling author of The Devil’s Hand and, more importantly, The Terminal List.