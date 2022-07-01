Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’ drawing a myriad of mixed reactions

Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List just had its eight episodes released on Prime Video and reviews have been mixed, to say the least. For one, the internet seems to vastly disagree, with opinions ranging from complementing Pratt’s acting to heavily criticizing the series and its apparent dullness.

Based on Jack Carr’s bestselling book by the same name, The Terminal List is a thriller drama series about a former Navy SEAL, James Reece, attempting to uncover the truth about his platoon’s sudden and very unexpected ambush. The show touches on several themes, including mental health and guilt, and introduces viewers to unsolved mysteries. The Amazon Prime Original stars Chris Pratt as James, Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, and Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edward. This assortment of actors, paired with Antoine Fuqua and Ellen Kuras as directors, was the perfect recipe for success, but social media seems to be vacillating.

This series definitely has that large scale energy like Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad. This is going to be top five series of all time i tell you..#TheTerminalList pic.twitter.com/lJwA8asuhd — Samantha (@Samantha23450) July 1, 2022

With quite a few fans complimenting the show and even Prime Video for dropping the series, comparing it to HBO’s Game of Thrones and AMC’s Breaking Bad, it seems like The Terminal List is making it big among fans who enjoy large-scale shows filled with action and suspense.

New Favourite Watch : The Terminal List . Chris Pratt outdid himself on this one gaddamn ,it's giving Tom Clancy Jack Ryan vibes and I'm loving it pic.twitter.com/mUHj2AVAEw — Chief Chef (@OiramaFai) July 1, 2022

With a lot of Tom Clancy comparisons, one fan even went as far as to compare Christ Pratt’s acting to Tom Cruise and Liam Neeson, leaving big shoes to be filled by Pratt.

However, half the internet is divided, and the reviews haven’t been nearly as positive as expected; a few fans even point out the series has a heavy “right-wing” influence due to its military themes.

I think I'll skip this one. I get enough violent right-wing revenge fantasies on the news, thank you very much. https://t.co/goLbzYXfTN — Jason Colavito (@JasonColavito) July 1, 2022

"The Terminal List" might actually be dumber than "Reacher".



I know, writers, you don't think we would notice what you did between episode 5 and 6, but we noticed. — Robert Cooper (@kebernet) July 1, 2022

Someone on Twitter even went as far as gathering a bunch of adjectives used by reviewers to decide whether or not to jump on The Terminal List bandwagon.

Was wondering if a new series was worth the watch. Sample words from the many reviews:



– Interminable

– Tedious

– Dour

– Miserable

– Listless

– Boring

– Vanity project

– Gratuitous

– Bland

– Leaden

– Dull

– Listless

– Astonishingly pedestrian



The Terminal List. Yikes. — Tim Windsor 🚢 (@timwindsor) July 1, 2022

Regardless of whether or not reviews have been mixed, fans of the book series are hopeful about the series’ return for a second season, which hasn’t yet been announced by Amazon Prime Video.