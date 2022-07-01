Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’ drawing a myriad of mixed reactions
Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List just had its eight episodes released on Prime Video and reviews have been mixed, to say the least. For one, the internet seems to vastly disagree, with opinions ranging from complementing Pratt’s acting to heavily criticizing the series and its apparent dullness.
Based on Jack Carr’s bestselling book by the same name, The Terminal List is a thriller drama series about a former Navy SEAL, James Reece, attempting to uncover the truth about his platoon’s sudden and very unexpected ambush. The show touches on several themes, including mental health and guilt, and introduces viewers to unsolved mysteries. The Amazon Prime Original stars Chris Pratt as James, Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, and Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edward. This assortment of actors, paired with Antoine Fuqua and Ellen Kuras as directors, was the perfect recipe for success, but social media seems to be vacillating.
With quite a few fans complimenting the show and even Prime Video for dropping the series, comparing it to HBO’s Game of Thrones and AMC’s Breaking Bad, it seems like The Terminal List is making it big among fans who enjoy large-scale shows filled with action and suspense.
With a lot of Tom Clancy comparisons, one fan even went as far as to compare Christ Pratt’s acting to Tom Cruise and Liam Neeson, leaving big shoes to be filled by Pratt.
However, half the internet is divided, and the reviews haven’t been nearly as positive as expected; a few fans even point out the series has a heavy “right-wing” influence due to its military themes.
Someone on Twitter even went as far as gathering a bunch of adjectives used by reviewers to decide whether or not to jump on The Terminal List bandwagon.
Regardless of whether or not reviews have been mixed, fans of the book series are hopeful about the series’ return for a second season, which hasn’t yet been announced by Amazon Prime Video.