Christina Ricci teases her role in Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’



There’s not much time left before Tim Burton’s Wednesday will be released on Netflix. While Jenna Ortega is slated to take on the titular supernatural role and member of the iconic Addams Family, fans can’t help but wonder what role Christina Ricci will take on.

Ricci has been announced as a series regular since March, but her role remains undisclosed. Thankfully, in an interview with The Playlist, the actress teased a bit about what we can expect from her, and praised her talented castmates.

“I play someone real. Physical in appearance…. The only thing I can tell you is that I don’t play Wednesday. Yeah, it was super fun. And almost all my scenes were with Jenna [Ortega] and Gwendoline Christie, and they were just amazing. I loved working with them so much. And like the young cast, I mean, I’ve been so impressed recently with the younger cast on things, and all these young actors and the young cast on Wednesday were just incredible.”

Ricci shot to fame with her starring role as Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film The Addams Family, as well as its sequel, Addams Family Values, released two years after. Since then, she’s been in and out of the spotlight, opting for more independent releases and guest starring roles in major shows like Ally McBeal and Grey’s Anatomy. She is one of the main stars of the Showtime series, Yellowjackets.

Wednesday will focus on Ortega’s character as she navigates high school and her psychic powers. Catherine Zeta-Jones co-stars as Morticia Addams, and all anyone can do is wait to find out who Ricci will bring to life.