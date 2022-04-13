Who will return for ‘Chucky’ season 2?

Don Mancini’s Child’s Play franchise took the next step in expanding its cinematic multiverse with Chucky, an eight-part television series that succeeds the events of Cult of Chucky (2017) and follows 14-year-old Jake Wheeler, an aspiring artist obsessed with dolls. Jake finds a Good Guy doll at a yard sale and later discovers that the doll is possessed by notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray. Aided by his classmate-turned-boyfriend Devon and former-bully-turned-best-friend Lexy, Jake must prove his innocence and bring Chucky to justice when multiple murders terrorize his quiet hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey.

Premiering on October 12, 2021, Chucky aired its first season until November 30, leaving the climax on a cliffhanger to tease another chapter. Luckily, Don Mancini — creator of the Child’s Play universe — announced shortly thereafter that Chucky had been renewed for a second season and the story would continue. Right now, the closest estimate to a release date is sometime in the fall of 2022 and presumably around October as with the first season. As the culmination of over 30 years of narrative, character, and visual development, Chucky ties all the subplots together and introduces some never-before-seen icons in the Chucky universe.

Now, with 2022 in full swing, news has been breaking frequently regarding the production of Chucky 2. Rumors that filming has begun were confirmed when Don Mancini tweeted an image featuring himself, Zachary Arthur (Jake) and Björgvin Arnarson (Devon). Moreover, Jennifer Tilly uploaded an Instagram reel confirming her return to the Tiffany role, so it seems there are some exciting prospects in the future of the Chucky franchise. So, who exactly is returning for Chucky 2? Based on the Season 1 cliffhanger, here are our predictions.

Zachary Arthur as Jake Wheeler

An important indication that a character will return for another round is their hierarchical status within the series. Since Zachary Arthur’s Jake Wheeler is the lead role, we can assume he will return for the second season. Besides, thanks to Don Mancini, we can confirm that Zachary Arthur has been present on set, so there are no doubts in our minds that Jake will be the central focus of the next chapter. When we last saw Jake, he had formed a romantic relationship with Devon, befriended Lexy, and “killed” Chucky. Season 1 of the series ends as Jake, Devon, and Lexy attend Junior Wheeler’s funeral together, leaving the audience to anticipate what will happen next. Undoubtedly, Jake’s journey isn’t over yet, and Chucky will be out for revenge.

Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans

Devon is the deuteragonist of the Chucky series and a vital part of Jake’s journey of self-acceptance with regards to his sexuality. Devon also provides a safety blanket for Jake as well as setting the potential for a lover’s quarrel or some intimate devastation. Either way, there are many angles of Jake and Devon’s relationship that need to be explored before Devon sings his swan song — in whatever manner that may be. Again, Don Mancini’s social media uploads have confirmed Arnarson’s involvement, so both Jake and Devon will be returning for Chucky 2.

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross

Here is where it starts to get trickier; Alyvia Alyn Lind’s Lexy Cross was still very much alive and well at the end of season 1, as shown in the last few moments at Junior’s funeral. However, there has been no word — from either Don Mancini or Lind herself — as to whether or not Lexy will be returning. Based on where the series left its protagonists, though, there is no reason to think Lexy would be written out of Chucky 2, so all signs point to her return. Lind has been spotted spending time with Zachary Arthur, so it seems probably that Lexy will make a comeback. After all, she survived the first season, so she has earned her place as a series regular.

Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay

What would the Child’s Play franchise be without its very first victim, Andy Barclay? Again, Alex Vincent’s all-grown-up Barclay lives to fight another day and thus is a shoo-in for Chucky 2. In the season 1 finale episode, “An Affair to Dismember,” Andy Barclay hijacked a truckload of Good Guy dolls that Chucky had planned to use as a personal army. In a shocking twist, we saw that the Tiffany doll was alive — still possessed by a fragment of human Tiffany’s soul — and she took Andy hostage via gunpoint, ordering him to drive. Clearly, Chucky still has plans for those Good Guy dolls and Andy Barclay still has an opportunity to take him down — so the series needs him.

Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce

After she made her debut in Curse of Chucky (2013), Fiona Dourif’s Nica Pierce became a constant in the Child’s Play franchise, used as a plot device to further the character arc of Tiffany Valentine, specifically. We left Nica at a disturbing point in the Chucky finale; she had been kidnapped by Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany and held captive against her will. Tiffany had grown fond of Nica’s company and had chosen to keep her around. However, Nica was still possessed by the soul of Chucky, therefore to protect herself should Chucky take over Nica’s body, Tiffany amputated Nica’s limbs and left her strapped to a wheelchair. Needless to say, Nica simply must return and find some closure to her story, which seems to be derailing slightly. Fiona Dourif has kept her involvement under wraps, but we have no doubt that Chucky fans haven’t seen the last of her yet.

Brad Dourif as Chucky

This one should be fairly self-explanatory. You can’t have Chucky without Chucky. Brad Dourif has been playing Charles Lee Ray and his murderous doll counterpart since 1988, and he isn’t about to stop anytime soon. If that’s not enough confirmation, Chucky is featured on the Chucky 2 poster, so he will obviously be back. Brad Dourif shows no signs of slowing down, and audiences are on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what the next season will bring. Even though Chucky was killed by Jake Wheeler in the finale episode, Chucky has “died” several times in previous films and always manages to find his way back to the land of the living. There shouldn’t be any funeral arrangements in place just yet.

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine

On March 24, Jennifer Tilly uploaded on Instagram photo of herself behind-the-scenes on the set of Chucky. In the image, the Bride of Chucky actress is sprawled out on the floor in front of a whole army of Good Guy dolls. She captioned the post, “I’m back for more Chucky! Just closed my deal to reprise my role as #TiffanyValentine for Season 2 of #ChuckySeries! Hold onto your hats! It’s gonna get wild!” So, Tiffany Valentine is confirmed to return and Tilly has teased a wild ride for the upcoming season. Several storylines need to be resolved. Tiffany, who found herself a prisoner of Chucky‘s love, is attempting to break free. However, the Tiffany doll still seems devoted to Chucky’s cause for world domination, suggesting that perhaps Tiffany’s personality has split. Either way, Tiffany(s) will be back and as bloodthirsty than ever.