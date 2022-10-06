‘Chucky’ season 2: How to watch the evil doll’s fresh batch of mayhem and chaos?

Chucky is back with a vengeance as SYFY has launched the second season of its massively popular horror series named after the terrifying deranged doll.

Longtime Chucky fans finally have access to new episodes of the show featuring the villainous doll after its third season debuted on Oct. 5. But what is hampering fans who are confused as to how to watch the new season as many binged the show on streaming after its first season ended.

For anyone pondering this question you do have a few options, however, some may be more accessible than others. Here’s all you need to know about where you can watch Chucky season 2.

How to stream Chucky season two?

Image via SYFY

Right now, the only way to catch new episodes of Chucky is either to watch them live on the SYFY channel as they air or alternatively via the SYFY app. New episodes will air weekly until the season is over.

If you’re a cable TV subscriber then this will be the best option for you. More ways to catch it live include YouTube TV, FuboTV, and other subscription TV services. Hulu’s Live-TV subscription should also have the show available to stream on demand.

Those who can wait until the season is complete to check it out may be able to find Chucky at a more convenient place. If season two follows the same release plan as the show’s first season then it should be available on Peacock following the season concluding its run on live TV.

Though there has been no confirmation of this, seeing that Peacock has loaded its service with other Chucky-related content alongside the first season, the chances of the new season joining the platform are very high.

Chucky season two episodes will be airing weekly, every Wednesday, on the SYFY channel.