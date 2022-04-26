‘Chucky’ Stars Brad and Fiona Dourif Lead Texas Frightmare Lineup

Located at Hyatt Regency DFW Airport in Dallas and running from April 29 until May 1, 2022, Texas proudly presents its annual Frightmare Weekend horror convention. Officially named the “Southwest’s Premier Horror Convention and Film Festival,” Frightmare has been operating since 2006, welcoming famous horror stars from all over the States. This year, among the so-called “Guests of Honor,” Chucky stars and father-daughter duo Brad and Fiona Dourif lead the exciting lineup.

Both Dourifs are scheduled to appear all weekend long from Friday to Sunday. Fiona, also known for The Purge and True Blood, portrays Nica Pierce in Don Mancini’s Chucky series. Brad, who also features in Dune, The Exorcist and Blue Velvet, has provided the voice of Chucky for almost 35 years since 1988’s Child’s Play.

Alongside Brad and Fiona Dourif, their Chucky co-stars Teo Briones and Devon Sawa, who portray Junior Wheeler and Luke/Lucas Wheeler, respectively, are also set to appear. Sawa will be entertaining the crowds all weekend, whereas Briones will appear on Friday, Saturday and only part of the day on Sunday.

Aside from the Chucky ensemble, other prominent horror figures will be in attendance. From the Scream franchise, Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Skeet Ulrich (Billy Loomis), Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher) and Jamie Kennedy (Randy Meeks) will be taking part. To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Chuck Russell’s star-studded cast has gathered for a reunion, including Robert Englund (Freddy Kreuger), Rodney Eastman (Joey), Bradley Gregg (Phillip), Ira Heiden (Will), Heather Langenkamp (Nancy Thompson), Jennifer Rubin (Taryn), Ken Sagoes (Kincaid) and Penelope Sudrow (Jennifer).

To book some last-minute tickets, professional photo ops and official “frightwares” merchandise for the Texas Frightmare Weekend, click here.