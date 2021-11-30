You can’t keep a Good Guy Doll down. Ahead of its season one finale, Chucky has been renewed for a second season.

The last movie in the original Child’s Play franchise — not including the unconnected 2019 reboot — came out in 2017, but Brad Dourif’s cuddly killer returned to our screens this fall for his very own self-titled TV series in the franchise’s first small-screen spinoff.

Chucky, which has been airing on both Syfy and USA Network, has turned out to be a massive hit, so it doesn’t look the networks will be killing the series anytime soon. Its pilot episode was one of the two most-watched cable premieres of 2021 so far, following Syfy’s Resident Alien. According to figures released along with this announcement, the show has been seen by 9.5 million viewers across all platforms. Fans can also look out for the eight-part season when it hits Peacock this Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The official Chucky Twitter account first broke the news. “i always come back,” read the message, along with the promise of a “new season of [Chucky] coming 2022.”

i always come back 😈 new season of #chucky coming 2022 pic.twitter.com/x24mc3uCVN — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) November 29, 2021

Joining Dourif in Chucky is a cast of both newcomers and franchise veterans including Zackary Arthur, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Fiona Dourif, Teo Briones, Alex Vincent, Lexa Doig, and Christine Elise McCarthy. Child’s Play creator Don Mancini showruns alongside Channel Zero‘s Nick Antosca. Mancini released a statement sharing his excitement for the season 2 news via Deadline:

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said Mancini. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.’”

Horror lovers have embraced the series so far, which has managed to utilize the benefits of long-form storytelling to both explore original plots and characters while tying together the 30-year history of the saga of Charles Lee Ray, revealing his dark origins. Don’t miss the Chucky season finale, which promises to feature a whole army of Chuckies, when it airs tomorrow night, Nov. 30,