‘Claim to Fame’ contestants try to guess Chris’ celebrity relative for a third time, sending someone else packing

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for episode 8 of Claim to Fame. Read at your own risk…

After a clue revealed to Claim to Fame viewers that Chris’ celebrity relative is the one and only Donny Osmond (aside from the resemblance being uncanny between the father-son duo), we have been screaming at our televisions waiting for someone to knock the frontrunner of season 2 out of the competition.

Last night’s challenge was very similar to musical chairs, where the contestants ran around in a field covered with famous names, all while answering questions and deciphering clues read out by host Franklin Jonas. These clues were arguably the most obvious ones we have seen in the competition so far, making last night’s episode especially fun for those who have been playing along for season 2 of Claim to Fame.

After running around the field and breaking a sweat, Monay emerged as victorious, which landed her a clue about Chris: His celebrity relative won season 9 of Dancing With the Stars. After a quick Google search, we found that this Mirrorball Trophy recipient is — in fact — Donny Osmond, ultimately confirming numerous internet theories to be true.

While Claim to Fame viewers could confirm that Chris’ celebrity relative is Donny Osmond, the cast still appeared to be confused, despite discussing Monay’s winning clue with one another. Due to JR’s lackluster performance in the challenge, he unfortunately landed himself in the bottom two alongside Gabriel, eventually being selected to participate in the guess-off.

After incorrectly guessing Billy Idol as Chris’ celebrity relative, JR was unfortunately eliminated from the competition, ultimately breaking the hearts of both contestants and viewers alike.

Who is JR related to on Claim to Fame?

If his clues were not obvious enough, JR’s celebrity relative is global superstar Lil Nas X!

After JR’s devastating elimination, the Claim to Fame team played a heartfelt video message that Lil Nas X sent in to his older brother:

“I’m happy you’re out here doing your thing. I’m thankful for you, I’m thankful for all the support you give me and all the love you show me throughout my life. Love you!”

As a response to this video, JR shared with his castmates (as well as hosts Kevin and Franklin Jonas) what his younger brother truly means to him:

“He’s opened my eyes so much to the LGBTQ community, and he taught me, man, just be yourself. No matter what nobody think about you, just be yourself… I’m blessed to have him as my brother.”

With the whole cast tearing up at JR’s departure, it looks like Chris will live to see another day!

JR is the third person to incorrectly guess Chris’ relative, after Jane guessed Elvis Presley in episode 3 and Hugo guessed Elton John in episode 7. Will they ever be able to crack the code?

Tune in to ABC on Monday at 10pm ET/9pm CT to see if Gabriel, Karsen, and Monay will be able to take down Chris once and for all.