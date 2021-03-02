Clarice Returns To The Silence Of The Lambs Well In New Photos For Next Week’s Episode

Clarice has been airing on CBS for the past few weeks now, and it’s settled into a blend of its own storylines and material and callbacks and connections to the original Silence of the Lambs movie. And we can expect an upcoming episode to link to the iconic thriller in a big way, as these new promo images reveal that Rebecca Breeds’ Clarice Starling will revisit the infamous well that Buffalo Bill used to trap his victims in.

1×05 “Get Right With God” – which airs on March 11th – will see Clarice facing a dire situation. Here’s how the official synopsis reads:

“Clarice is drugged and confined to a hospital bed by a serial killer in the medical profession. With her team unaware of her location, Clarice endures physical torture and is dosed with drugs that cause her to experience intense hallucinations.”

Going by that description, then, Clarice won’t be physically back in the well, but the hallucinations she’s suffering will force her to relive the trauma of her encounter with the serial killer in her mind. And for a taste of what’s to come, you can check out the images in the gallery down below.

Clarice Returns To The Silence Of The Lambs Well In New Promo Images 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Due to the rights to the character of Hannibal Lecter being elsewhere, Clarice can’t reference the not-so-good doctor, or any other elements of Thomas Harris’ novels for that matter, but it can tackle everything else from Silence. The show is supposed to be in canon with the 1991 Oscar-winning feature and is set in 1993, following Clarice returning to work for the FBI as she struggles to deal with her PTSD caused by the events of the film.

Clarice has received a mixed response from critics and viewers alike so far, as it’s pretty hard for it to live up to the heights of Hannibal, but an episode like this one should prove to be a standout with fans. Before it airs, though, be sure to catch 1×04 this Thursday, March 4th on CBS.