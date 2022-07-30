‘Clone Wars’ fans praise one of the best ‘Star Wars’ scenes, animated or otherwise

Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars have brought up one of Darth Maul’s scenes as one of the best Star Wars scenes of all time.

The scene in question is from the final season of The Clone Wars, from season seven episode ten, ‘Phantom Apprentice’. The last four episodes of the final season followed Ahsoka and Maul’s actions during the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and the ensuing fallout of the Clone Wars, Order 66.

The scene was posted by a Redditor who praised everything about it, but he specifically pointed out how good Sam Witwer is in the role. Sam Witwer, known for his roles in The Mist, Supergirl, Battlestar Galactica, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, played Darth Maul throughout The Clone Wars and reprised his role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The character was originally voiced by Peter Serafinowicz in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

It has been just over two years since the episode was released, but it still remains a favorite among Star Wars fans. This episode and this confrontation between Ahsoka and Maul are iconic because it is essentially the only time we ever get the pair talking honestly about the wars, and they almost uncover the secret behind them, that Sidious is Palpatine.

In fact, one Redditor points out that Maul essentially tells Ahsoka exactly that in the scene, while pointing out why Ahsoka and Anakin’s relationship is tragic, “Maul almost basically spells out that Sidious is Palpatine. You’d think Ahsoka might’ve picked up on it knowing how close Anakin was to him.”

Another fan commented, “i love the confidence in an anxious tone maul has had, even outside of this scene or in other contexts, he has had this hesitancy like he is shy to speak out on how methodical he is as to not spoil what he has thought out.” This shows Maul’s growth, as slowly throughout The Clone Wars he had almost exactly figured out what Palpatine was planning.

Another Redditor sums up what the majority of The Clone Wars community thinks about this scene, and this episode overall, “This whole dialogue and lightsaber fight between Ahsoka and Maul is seriously my favorite scene in all of Star Wars.”

There is no doubt that this scene is one of the greatest scenes in all of Star Wars, in fact, The Clone Wars is full of great scenes. It might be the right time for a rewatch.