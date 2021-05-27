Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max In June
We’re almost into the summer, which would usually mean that we’d be getting bombarded with the annual onslaught of big budget Hollywood blockbusters competing for audience attention and hard earned cash on a weekly basis. And while that’s still the case to a certain extent, the schedule is a little lighter than usual due to the lingering effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The hits taken by the theatrical industry have been of immense benefit to streamers, with countless titles being sold off as platforms like Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max hoover up content left, right and center, while there’s also been a steady influx of big name TV shows to keep subscribers satiated in the meantime. June 2021 will be no different, as there’s a positively stacked roster of film and television projects coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max next month, and you can check out the full list below.
June 1
NETFLIX
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People’s Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
HULU
CHANGING THE GAME: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
Housebroken: Series Premiere (FOX)
Small Fortune: Complete Season 1 (NBC)
50/50 (2011)
A Most Wanted Man (2014)
A Perfect Day (2006)
A Prayer For The Dying (1987)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alive (1993)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)
Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Batman Begins (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Birdcage (1997)
Black And White (2000)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blue Streak (1999)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Conviction (2010)
Convicts (1991)
Convoy (1978)
The Cookout (2004)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Desperate Measures (1998)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dragonfly (2002)
Driven (2001)
El Dorado (1967)
Face/Off (1997)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gamer (2009)
Get Smart (2008)
Hanging Up (2000)
Hud (1963)
The Hustler (1961)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Just Wright (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)
Last Chance Harvey (2008)
The Last House on the Left (2009)
Little Women (1994)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Love Letter (1999)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Once Upon A Crime… (1992)
Ordinary People (1980)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Primary Colors (1998)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Richie Rich (1994)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
Sabrina (1995)
Savage State (2021)
Saving Silverman (2001)
Scorpio (1973)
Silence (2016)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Soloist (2009)
Some Girls (1988)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Survivors (2001)
Still Waiting (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Switchback (1997)
The Time Machine (2002)
To Die For (1995)
The Upside (2017)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Waiting… (2005)
Walking Tall (1973)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
Wilde (1998)
Wings Of Courage (1995)
Witless Protection (2008)
Young Adult (2011)
PRIME VIDEO
50/50 (2011)
Adaptation (2002)
Ali (2001)
Alive (1993)
An American Werewolf In London (1981)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Chicken Run (2000)
Colombiana (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Dear John (2010)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Fight Club (1999)
I Spy (2002)
Little Man (2006)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Rent (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Signs (2002)
Spring Break (1983)
Step Brothers (2008)
Stomp The Yard (2007)
Take Shelter (2011)
Takers (2010)
Testament Of Youth (2015)
The Fisher King (1991)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Wrestler (2009)
This Means War (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
We Own The Night (2007)
June 2
NETFLIX
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere (NBC)
June 3
NETFLIX
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES
Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
HULU
MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)
A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)
Night of the Kings (2021)
June 4
NETFLIX
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Raya and the Last Dragon
Disney Amphibia (S2)
Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Texas Throwdown
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Us Again
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 204 “The Storm”
Big Shot – Episode 108 “Everything to Me”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 106
Marvel Studios Legends
HBO MAX
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
HULU
The New York Times Presents: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
PRIME VIDEO
Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
Britannia: Season 2
June 5
NETFLIX
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
HULU
Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Rams (2021)
June 6
HBO MAX
Rizzoli & Isles
June 7
NETFLIX
Vampire Academy
HULU
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Chase: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
PEACOCK
Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Season 1
Wild Life, Season 1
Devil May Care, Season 1
Hell Den, Season 2
The Pole, Season 1
The Summoner, Season 1
June 8
HBO MAX
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
HULU
The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)
Legion Of Brothers (2017)
June 9
NETFLIX
Awake — NETFLIX FILM
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES
LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Loki – Series Premiere
HBO MAX
Young Hearts, 2020
HULU
The Croods: A New Age (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Billions: Season 4
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
June 10
NETFLIX
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Trust (2021)
Two of Us (2019)
June 11
NETFLIX
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Trese — NETFLIX ANIME
Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
The Happiest Millionaire
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
Zenimation – Season Two Premiere
Big Shot – Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 107
HBO MAX
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
Love, Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5 (Bravo)
Come True (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Pinocchio (2020)
Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
June 12
HBO MAX
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 13
NETFLIX
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
HULU
Dragonheart (1996)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
Not Fade Away (2012)
Willy’s Wonderland (2021)
June 14
NETFLIX
Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)
June 15
NETFLIX
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sir! No Sir!
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)
Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)
Born to Play (2020)
Gone Girl (2014)
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy
Her Name Is Chef (2020)
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
Nasrin (2020)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
The Outside Story (2021)
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)
June 16
NETFLIX
Lowriders
Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Loki – New Episode
June 17
NETFLIX
Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Katla — NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
HBO MAX
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Phobias (2021)
June 18
NETFLIX
A Family — NETFLIX FILM
Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM
Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM
The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Dino Ranch (S1)
Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Maine Ingredient
Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
Luca – Film Premiere
Big Shot – Finale
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206 “Yes, And…”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 108
HBO MAX
Super Friends
HULU
Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)
PRIME VIDEO
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 19
NETFLIX
Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 20
HULU
The Guilt Trip (2012)
June 21
HULU
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)
Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2 (Corus)
Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Corus)
Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2 (Corus)
Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Corus)
Hot Market: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1 (Corus)
Hostiles (2017)
June 22
NETFLIX
This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
Monster Trucks (2017)
June 23
NETFLIX
Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM
The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Loki – New Episode
HULU
College Bowl: Series Premiere (NBC)
Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
June 24
NETFLIX
Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME
The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
HULU
An American Haunting (2006)
June 25
NETFLIX
The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM
Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney’s Bunk’d (S4)
PJ Masks (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Premiere
Wolfgang – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 207 “The Field Trip”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 109
HBO MAX
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
HULU
FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)
Making It: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7
September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
June 26
NETFLIX
Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
The Choe Show: Series Premiere (FX)
June 27
HULU
Safer at Home (2021)
PEACOCK
Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
June 28
NETFLIX
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME
June 29
NETFLIX
StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Bratz : The Movie (2007)
Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)
June 30
NETFLIX
America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Loki – New Episode
HULU
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)
Jack Reacher (2012)
The Sweet Life (2016)
The good news for HBO Max customers is that the Harry Potter franchise is returning in its entirety after a brief absence, while The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the latest Warner Bros. hybrid release, with the eighth installment in the highest-grossing horror franchise ever looking to do big numbers both at the box office and on streaming.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion, meanwhile, continues with Loki as Tom Hiddleston’s trickster finally takes center stage after a decade as a supporting player. Elsewhere, DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth is hoping to be Netflix’s next major fantasy show, something the streamer has become adept at delivering on a regular basis over the last year or so. And as always, there’s an absolute mountain of content to sift through.
Source: ComicBook.com
Comments