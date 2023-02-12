Could Henry and Sam star in a ‘The Last of Us’ spinoff or prequel series?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Last of US generally and episode 5 specifically.

HBO hit series The Last of Us continues to impress, shock, and sadden the viewers with its grim subject matter and it seems like every episode has been able to successfully capture the strive for survival. The fifth episode of the series “Endure and Survive” showed the addition of two characters who go on to become the protagonists’ traveling and survivalist companions.

The viewers are already well-acquainted with Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) strenuous efforts to fight and steer clear of the cordyceps-infected people in the post-apocalyptic world.

As they are passing through Kansas City, we are introduced to a group of rebels (or the Hunters as they called themselves) who are on their mission to wipe out the FEDRA officials or anyone from their ranks who dared to collaborate with the enemies. It is not known how the group was created, which has led to many speculations about a possible spinoff. Let’s shed some light on the same.

What is episode five all about?

Image via Netflix

The last episode introduced the audience to the ruthless leader of the resistance group, Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey). Later, it becomes clear that she was frantically searching for a collaborator named Henry (Lamar Johnson) and his brother, Sam. They are the same people who later assist Joel and Ellie in their attempts to escape the city.

In episode five, Henry reveals to Joe that he was responsible for Kathleen’s brother Michael’s death. He confesses that to save his younger brother Sam from a deadly disease, he ratted out Michael to FEDRA in exchange for the medication for his brother’s ailment.

Throughout the episode, the viewers are introduced to diverse plotlines that include the friendship between Ellie and Sam as well as a momentary bond between Joe and Henry where the former let out some of his inherent feelings about his roles and actions which turned him into the enemy of the resistant groups.

One particular scene provides a glimpse into Kathleen’s emotional side as she recalls her childhood experience with her brother. Primarily, the episode focuses on Henry, Sam, Joel, and Ellie carving out possible ways to escape further west to Wyoming without getting discovered by the Hunters. Unfortunately, they were spotted shortly before they could make their way out.

As it turns out, the feud between the Hunters and Henry is interrupted by a horde of infected individuals who emerge from under the basement and kill every last Hunter including Kathleen. While the four leading survivors manage to get past the carnage, the audience at this point begins expecting Henry and Sam’s inclusion as the traveling companions of Joe and Ellie.

Unfortunately, in the world of The Last of Us, there is no happy ending. We already learned that from Tess’ death in episode two and the soul-wrenching love story of Bill and Frank in episode three. Shortly after their escape, Ellie found out that Sam was bitten and infected by the virus.

The next morning, he has almost fully transformed into an infected and attacks Ellie only for his brother Henry to shoot him dead. Devastated by his actions of having murdered Sam whose safety had driven him to commit the most drastic steps in the past, Henry shoots himself. Ellie and Joel are once again left alone and forced to undertake their journey to Wyoming on their own terms.

Will Henry and Sam be included in a spinoff and sequel later?

Image via Netflix

There were deviations from the show’s major plotline in episodes four and five. The details of the actions and events leading up to the uprising and formation of the resistant group haven’t been shown. Till now, we have only been briefly made aware of FEDRA’s brutalities in wiping off the civilians.

For acquiring an insight into the rise of rebel groups in Kansas City, one needs to derive an understanding of the extremity of FEDRA’s authoritarian and corruptive practices. That would serve as the backstory of events that the audience has been shown. Of course, Henry’s role as the collaborator and his resultant dismissal from the group would constitute a major portion of the story.

The backstory will also be significant for the viewers to feel emotionally connected to Henry and Kathleen as it was the personal loss as well as fear of losing a loved one that pushed them to develop murderous instincts and act upon them. This raises an important question: Would the viewers be treated to either a prequel or a spinoff series that would emphasize the background of this subplot?

Even though the show has been greenlighted for a second season, the showrunners have maintained silence on any spinoff. It is unlikely that the backstory will make an appearance in season two as the new season would probably be based on the second part of the game, The Last of Us: Part II, which would follow the later events.

However, with the series’ success, the fans are and will be looking forward to any new additions to it.

The Last of Us is currently streaming on HBO.