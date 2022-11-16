Could ‘The Terror’ return for Season 3?

Fans of The Terror are waiting to learn if the show will get a third season. The AMC-TV series has developed a massive cult following, leading to a wave of requests for the show to continue past its second season. Will The Terror rise from the crypt once more? Here is everything we know so far.

What is The Terror?

First arriving on screens in 2018, The Terror is based on the novel The Terror by author Dan Simmons. The plot of this novel was the basis of the show’s first season.

Developed by David Kajganich, the first season told a fictionalized version of Captain Sir John Franklin’s (Ciarin Hinds) lost expedition to the arctic in the mid-1800s that aimed to find the Northwest Passage. While on this journey, the ship gets stuck in ice, and the crew is stalked by a strange force. This leads to the sailors’ trust in each other faltering, causing issues old and new to flare up.

The second season was developed by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein, and it takes the show to a totally new time period. This season is set in a Japanese internment camp during World War Two. The camp’s residents become terrified when a bakemono starts to stalk them all, forcing them to watch their backs if they want to survive.

Will The Terror get a third season?

Deadline published a story that says AMC is coming up with ideas for a third season of The Terror. The article notes that the “network has been pitched concepts by production company Scott Free and is talking about which would make it for a third run.”

The article also features a quote by the president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, Sarah Barnett, which says:

I love the concept of historical and horror. Horror is such a brilliant metaphorical way to talk about being human and the jagged emotions we feel, it’s wonderful. So, setting it in such a heightened and particular historical moment that has great stakes, such as internment camps or the northwest passage, is really interesting. I’m curious how we can [continue] that franchise and look at what works. We don’t just want to keep doing the same thing, what would a season three look like.

While this statement doesn’t confirm anything, it does show that AMC was keen to continue the show at some point in the future. The article, however, was released in January 2020, meaning that many believe the show won’t be returning soon.

Until we learn more, The Terror is in limbo. Neither confirmed for season three nor officially canceled.