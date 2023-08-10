Could there be a ‘Survivor’ style immunity idol on ‘Big Brother?’ The theory, explained

For better or worse, Big Brother is synonymous with its catchphrase: “Expect the unexpected.” Whether it be “The Saboteur” lurking in the shadows or “America’s Player” bowing the fanbase’s whim, CBS consistently spices every season up with new twists and turns.

Season 25 — which premiered last week — has introduced two game-changing variables into the competition show thus far. First, the “Big Brother Multiverse” has shaped the season’s theme: four different universes will take front and center throughout the 100-day competition, the Humiliverse, Scaryverse, Comicsverse, and Scrambleverse. Each universe will dictate the happenings of the house, as well as the competitions.

Second, Survivor legend Cirie Fields joined the cast as its 17th houseguest later on day one after the first competition played out that sent four players to the chopping block.

Well, the idea of another twist is floating around Reddit, which could potentially be ushered in due to Cirie’s presence. “If Cirie is in the game as a result of the multiverse breaking, there is a very good chance that a hidden immunity idol also fell through the cracks,” one user wrote.

So, let’s explore that idea.

This is the first time Survivor has infiltrated Big Brother. Could we see a hidden immunity idol in play as well?

Survivor is another reality competition show that’s withstood the test of time on CBS; the US versions of both franchises premiered on the network in 2000. However, there’s been little crossover between the two franchises. We saw Big Brother 12’s winner Hayden Moss compete on Survivor: Blood vs. Water and “Beast Mode Cowboy” Caleb Reynolds appear on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng.

But, Big Brother’s 25th iteration is the first time a Survivor player has jumped the fence.

And because the Big Brother Multiverse is charged with bringing the two gameshows together, there’s definitely a possibility that another Survivor staple is on its way.

A hidden immunity has been a part of the game since 2005’s Survivor: Guatemala. Although there have been several different kinds, the advantage is typically hidden somewhere around the castaways’ camps. When found, the player who claims it can save themself during one voting round.

Once host Jeff Probst collects the votes at Tribal Council, the holder can play it for themself or another. Whoever the idol is used on becomes safe, and any vote cast against them becomes void.

Considering Big Brother stages an eviction every week determined by a vote and the four-time Survivor icon broke down the Survivor/Big Brother barrier, don’t be surprised to see a contestant stumble across one inside the house — it’s a fun idea! The Power of Veto already acts like an immunity idol, but the distinct nature of a hidden one is a twist that could set up a jaw-dropping moment down the line.