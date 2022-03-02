Courtney Cox thinks she is a bigger neat freak than Monica Geller

Monica Geller was known on Friends for being a tidy person but the beloved actress, Courtney Cox, who played the role to perfection, just admitted she thinks she is better at straightening up than the famous fictional New Yorker who even liked washing strangers’ cars on her block!

The 57-year-old Scream star recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the debut of her upcoming show, Shining Vale on Sunday. When sharing how Kimmel made a mess while cooking at her home, Cox reflected that at the time she had to strongly fight the urge to instantly clean up the area and was instantly reminded of her famous character, Monica Geller.

“Well, I think that I, you know, wasn’t typecast, but maybe a little bit. I think that I added to the cleanliness of Monica. She was very competitive, but I think that I was actually a little more clean than she was.”

In typical Monica Geller-style, Cox also recently launched a home care line called Homecourt. It includes hand washes, surface cleaners, and dish soaps and is available for purchase online. Kimmel lauded the same during their conversation and said the products were effective enough to even clean up a stain from crab claws left on the floor of the home where he lives in Los Angeles.

“We used this this morning. Not a joke, it cleaned [the mess] right up. [Courtney] has the most neat, clean and organized kitchen. Every time we are at her house and then go home my wife will end up yelling at me [about the kitchen].”

Gosh, Geller would be proud.