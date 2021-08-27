Cowboy Bebop’s Daniella Pineda Responds To Fan Criticism Of The Adaptation’s Faye Valentine

Daniella Pineda, who will star as Faye Valentine in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved Cowboy Bebop franchise, responded to fans who criticized her portrayal based on a series of promotional images released earlier this week.



Pineda responded to the fan reaction to her appearance in the photos with a sarcasm-laced video originally posted to her Instagram story.

“I wanted to apologize to the fans that I did not anatomically match the Faye Valentine character,” Pineda said in the video. “Six-foot, double-D sized breasts, two-inch waist. They looked everywhere for that woman and they couldn’t find her. It’s kinda weird, so they just went with my short ass.”

In the full video, which can be viewed below, Pineda goes on to joke that Netflix also attempted to use a time machine to give her different parents and alter her genetic makeup. She also jokingly apologizes for her outfit not exactly matching the original character’s, saying the tissue paper would disappear into her various crevices.

The original Cowboy Bebop anime is set in the spacefaring future of 2071 and follows the story of a group of bounty hunters who travel space in search of their marks. The series received almost universal acclaim upon its release in 1997 and is widely credited for popularizing anime in the United States.



The new live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop will debut on Netflix on November 19, where Pineda will star alongside John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Alex Hassel as Vicious.