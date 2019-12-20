Crisis On Infinite Earths EP Teases More Surprises In Final Episodes

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is currently on a month’s break, but the Arrowverse crossover will return in the new year for its thrilling final two episodes, and we’ve been promised even more surprises to come when it does. The opening three hours aired earlier this December on The CW and lived up to the promise that this would be the biggest event to ever hit the DC TV universe. And somehow they’re set to be topped by its grand finale.

Arrowverse EP Marc Guggenheim responded to a fan on Twitter yesterday who enquired as to whether shooting had completely wrapped on “Crisis.” The producer confirmed that it had, with episode 4 finalized a couple of weeks ago and episode 5 still having a few days left until it’s ready to go. And Guggenheim also teased that there are “surprises in both.”

We’re completely finished shooting. Hour 5 (Legends) will lock by the end of the week. Hour 4 (Arrow) has been locked for a couple of weeks now. Surprises in both. 🤪 https://t.co/UXcItQaI5l — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) December 19, 2019

A major highlight of “Crisis” has been the many cameos from former DC stars plucked from across film and TV over the decades. Episode 1 notably begun with a sequence showing several Earths falling prey to the Anti-Monitor’s antimatter wave – allowing for Batman ’66‘s Burt Ward (Dick Grayson) and Batman ’89‘s Robert Wuhl (Alexander Knox) to drop by, as well as a silent cameo from Titans‘ Curran Walters (Jason Todd) and Alan Ritchson (Hawk).

The second episode then brought Kevin Conroy and Tom Welling on board for extended cameos as their versions of Batman and Superman. Episode 3 threw the likes of Tom Ellis’ Lucifer, John Wesley Shipp’s Earth-90 and Ashley Scott’s Huntress from Birds of Prey into the mix, too.

It’s unclear whether Guggenheim is teasing even more cameos to come in the last two episodes, or whether the “surprises” he refers to will be more of the plot twist variety. He’s previously promised a big announcement which has been put off until January though, so there’s that to look forward to.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” concludes with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, January 14th.