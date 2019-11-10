Crisis On Infinite Earths EP Teases More Surprise Cameos On The Way

We know a lot about “Crisis on Infinite Earths” so far, including many of the stars from across the DC multiverse who will be appearing in the biggest Arrowverse crossover we’ve ever seen. However, if you think you know it all, then you’ve got another thing coming, as EP Marc Guggenheim has promised fans that there are yet more surprises being added to the event even now.

The Arrow producer was asked by a fan on Twitter if there are “any more appearances that haven’t been leaked yet” in the crossover. Guggenheim replied with an answer that will thrill fans. “Yes,” he confirmed. “We still have a few tricks up our sleeves.” And here’s the really interesting part. “And we’re working everyday on more,” he said.

This is intriguing to hear, to say the least. Principal filming on “Crisis” has completed, but it seems that the production team is still busy working on further cameos that can perhaps be achieved via green screen or involve only a single set and a couple of actors. These can then be easily inserted into the rest of the episodes. The question is: who could these surprise cameos be?

Well, let’s do a quick recap of who we know’s involved. Three Supermen (Tyler Hoechlin, Brandon Routh and Tom Welling). Two Lois Lanes (Erica Durance and Elizabeth Tulloch). Black Lightning’s Cress Williams. Birds of Prey‘s Huntress, Ashley Scott. Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson from the 60s Batman show. Robert Wuhl from 1989’s Batman. Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor. Oh, and some guy called Kevin Conroy playing Batman in live-action for the first time. That doesn’t leave too many other surprise cameos that they can go for, but we’re sure fans have at least a few actors/actresses they can think of who may show up.

In any case, we’ll find out soon enough, as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” stretches across five episodes, beginning in just under a month on December 8th and concluding on January 14th, only on The CW.