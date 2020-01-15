Crisis On Infinite Earths Part 5 Ending Explained

Last night, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” finally came to an end, wrapping up what has to be the most ambitious crossover in television history. There was a lot to take in, then, from the event’s last hour, with the promise that the Arrowverse will never be the same again. So, let’s recap what happened in the final 20 minutes or so of the crossover.

Just when their troubles looked to be over, the heroes of the Arrowverse had to battle the Anti-Monitor and his Shadow Demons one last time. Oliver Queen may have restarted the multiverse, thanks to his Spectre power upgrade, but the Monitor’s evil counterpart still survived. Thankfully, the heroes came up with a plan and managed to trap the villain forever in the Microverse.

With him taken care of, the President of the United States shared a message of thanks to the heroes on TV, particularly honoring the late Green Arrow. Speaking of whom, Oliver then narrated a montage that mirrors the beginning of “Crisis,” explaining about the rebirth of the multiverse. From there, we check in on various worlds – Earth-2 (Stargirl), Earth-9 (Titans), Earth-12 (the upcoming Green Lantern show), Earth-19 (R.I.P. Swamp Thing!), Earth-21 (Doom Patrol) and Earth-96 (Brandon Routh’s Superman).

Finally, we then return to Earth-Prime – the rebooted Earth-1 which is now merged with Earth-38 and Black Lightning’s Earth. The seven central heroes – the Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, White Canary, Black Lightning, Superman and Martian Manhunter – are convened at the abandoned S.T.A.R. Labs facility introduced back in the “Invasion” crossover. Barry Allen explains that he wants this to be the heroes’ base of operations, unveiling a table for the Super-Friends with personalized chairs and a logo made up of a star and a shield in the center.

Just then, a monkey is heard and we see thata S.T.A.R. Labs crate marked “Gleek” is open. This is an unexpected nod to Gleek the blue, mischievous monkey owned by the Wonder Twins in the Super-Friends cartoon.

So there you have it. A united Arrowverse, the formation of the Justice League and an easter egg. What more could you want from the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths“?