Crisis On Infinite Earths Poster Reveals First Look At Stephen Amell’s Spectre

After a month’s break, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is finally set to return in exactly one week’s time. And ahead of the conclusion of the mega DC TV event, The CW has now dropped yet another poster for the crossover.

As well as bringing the Arrowverse’s heroes together, it’s most notable for giving us our first look at Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen in his new guise as the Spectre. Overlooking the Super-Friends, meanwhile, is the evil Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

Under his right arm, we have Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Heatwave (Dominic Purcell) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). Beneath his other arm, there’s Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Diggle (David Ramsey), Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) and Atom (Brandon Routh). Then, at the front of the group are the leading heroes: White Canary (Caity Lotz), Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Black Lightning (Cress Williams). And in the dead center – pun totally intended – we’ve got the resurrected Green Arrow.

Stephen Lobo showed up in part three of “Crisis” as Jim Corrigan, the typical host for the avenging spirit. Though Mia Smoak, Diggle and Constantine had travelled to Purgatory to bring the Emerald Archer back to the land of the living, Corrigan convinced Oliver to remain behind. This poster confirms that the father of the Arrowverse will return in a new form, though, to help the heroes take down the multiverse-munching Anti-Monitor in the final two installments of the event. He may remain as the Spectre for the final episodes of ArrowÂ season 8, too.

If you’ll recall, Part 3 ended with the situation looking as dire as it could get. All Earths had been destroyed with only six of the Paragons – plus Lex – surviving in the timeless realm that is the Vanishing Point. Somehow these intrepid crusaders will have to restart reality and bring everyone back to life. But, like this poster says, their worlds will never be the same again.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” airs parts four and five – acrossÂ ArrowÂ andÂ Legends of TomorrowÂ – next Tuesday, January 14th.