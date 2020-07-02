The Crown Has Cast Its Princess Margaret For Season 5

Netflix’s acclaimed royal drama The Crown is set to end after its fifth season, that much we know. And as we saw with the recent third season, it’ll feature an all-new cast as the story reaches the Queen’s later years.

For instance, Imelda Staunton is all set to take over the role of the British monarch from Olivia Colman. Though in contrast to Claire Foy, who portrayed the young Elizabeth in seasons 1 and 2, and Colman, Staunton will only get to play the role for a single season.

But she won’t be the only new face that we get to see, as The Crown‘s official Twitter account announced this morning that Lesley Manville has been cast as Princess Margaret for the fifth season of the show, and you can check out the actress’ official statement on her casting via the tweet down below.

Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/R5aZEBOW0t — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 2, 2020

The Crown Season 4 Set Pic Reveals Emma Corrin As Princess Diana 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, there are still many roles left to be filled for The Crown‘s fifth season, but already the producers are off to a great start, with both Staunton and Manville being two celebrated and beloved stars who will surely bring a lot to the series. And we imagine they’ll be surrounded by equally impressive talent once Netflix gets around to casting the rest of the parts that are still empty.

Before we get to all that, though, we still need to see season 4 of The Crown. Currently, there’s no release date for it as the streaming site has yet to nail one down, but given what we’ve seen with previous seasons, we suspect it’ll be with us later this year. Most likely in November or December. Watch this space for more.