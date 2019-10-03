The Crown Season 4 Set Pic Reveals Princess Diana

Netflix’s hit show The Crown is gearing up for the November 17th release of its third season, which takes place in the mid-1960s and runs right up until some time in the late 1970s (I’m betting the 1977 Silver Jubilee will be the finale). Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating Olivia Colman’s Elizabeth, but personally, I can’t wait to see Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. We should also get a glimpse though at one of the most iconic members of the 20th century Royal Family: Diana Spencer, as played by Emma Corrin.

She may make an appearance in the final episode of the third season, but she’ll definitely be a major part of the 1980s-set season 4. And now, with filming having already begun, we’ve got our first look at Corrin in character (alongside Josh O’Connor’s Charles). Seen below, the shot was taken in Almeria, Spain, which is standing in for Australia, with the show recreating Diana and Charles’ visit to Uluru during their 1985 Australian tour. And, well, what can we say except that she looks the part.

Corrin is a relatively unknown actor, but The Crown hasn’t disappointed with its casting yet, so when they claim that they were looking for “a mesmerizing new young star with extraordinary range,” we can only assume that they found her.

Meanwhile, the actress herself had this to say about winning the part:

“Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season. I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

Before season 4 of The Crown airs, you’ll be able to see Corrin in Batman prequel show Pennyworth and Misbehaviour, a movie about the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant.