Curious Marvel connoisseurs still wondering if ‘Secret Invasion’ will do exactly what everyone’s expecting

The trailer for Secret Invasion might have received praise for seemingly finally bringing back a more serious tone to the MCU, à la Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but fans are still understandably worried the Disney Plus television series will abuse the “this person was a Skrull the entire time” gimmick.

A recent Reddit post first posed this concern to the rest of the fandom, focusing especially on the character of Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson since the very inception of the MCU. What if Fury was actually a Skrull in Age of Ultron or Winter Soldier? This fan is of the opinion that that would be “just absolutely horseshit.”

The majority is in agreement that some Skrull reveals will definitely happen. One fan thinks Thaddeus Ross has for sure been a Skrull for a while now, intent on messing with the Avengers and infiltrating the government.

One common hope is that Secret Invasion will indeed pull this gimmick only within the borders of its own show without interfering with the history of the MCU.

Meanwhile, one comics enthusiast just really wants to see the Skrull-cows get their fifteen minutes of fame in the MCU.

Secret Invasion is one of the most anticipated upcoming MCU projects, with a stellar cast that not only includes Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and Martin Freeman reprising their franchise roles, but also Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir all making their Marvel debuts. It arrives on Disney Plus June 21, 2023.