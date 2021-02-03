The CW Renews The Flash, Legends Of Tomorrow And Batwoman For New Seasons

With both Supergirl and Black Lightning ending after their current runs, DC fans might’ve been getting apprehensive for the future of their other favorite Arrowverse series. But there’s no need to worry anymore as The CW has now officially renewed The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman for another year apiece. The network made the surprise early renewals this Wednesday, alongside nine other lucky shows.

As well as the three superhero series, The CW also renewed Walker for a second season, Nancy Drew for a third, All American, Charmed, In the Dark, Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico for their fourth runs, Dynasty for its fifth and Riverdale for its sixth. Batwoman, meanwhile, has got a third outing, Legends of Tomorrow has got a seventh and The Flash has been gifted an eighth season. And assuming this is at least close to a full-length run, that officially makes it the longest-lasting Arrowverse show of the lot – Arrow also had eight seasons, but its final one was just 10 episodes.

The only ongoing Arrowverse series yet to be renewed, then, is Superman & Lois, but that makes sense seeing as that’s a brand new show that’s yet to even air. That said, The CW clearly has confidence in it as this round of announcements came with the news that they were giving S&L an extra two episodes, meaning its debut season will now clock in at 15 outings. Walker, the Jared Padalecki vehicle that’s killing it in the ratings, has also been given an extra five episodes.

The new Arrowverse season continues next week with Black Lightning on February 8th. After that, Superman & Lois debuts with a two-hour premiere on February 23rd. The Flash then resumes a week later on March 2nd. Legends and Supergirl will join them at a later date, and Batwoman season 2, meanwhile, airs new episodes Sundays on The CW.