The CW Reveals Premiere Dates For The Flash, Batwoman And More

The Arrowverse is facing a more uncertain future than ever before, with Supergirl being the latest show to call it quits (after one more season) and Batwoman having to recast the titular hero after only a single run. Not only that, but co-creators Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim have both taken a step back from the shared universe to focus on their Green Lantern show for HBO Max, after essentially being the architects of the entire experiment.

Still, the franchise will continue on and now, we know when both The Flash and Batwoman – among others – will be back on our screens. And thankfully, it’s sooner rather than later. According to Deadline, The CW has today announced the premiere dates for a whole host of their shows, and here’s how the schedule looks:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8 8-8:30 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore episode)

9-10 p.m. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season premiere) SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 8-10 p.m. CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-hour special) TUESDAY, JANUARY 12 8-8:30 p.m. TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. TRICKSTER (U.S. series premiere) SUNDAY, JANUARY 17 8-9p.m. BATWOMAN (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. TBA MONDAY, JANUARY 18 8-9 p.m. ALL AMERICAN (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. TBD WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20 8-9 p.m. RIVERDALE (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. NANCY DREW (Season premiere) THURSDAY, JANUARY 21 8-9 p.m. WALKER (Series premiere)

9-10 p.m. LEGACIES (Season premiere) SUNDAY, JANUARY 24 8-9 p.m. BATWOMAN (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. CHARMED (Season premiere) MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8 8-9 p.m. ALL AMERICAN (Original episode)

9-10 p.m. BLACK LIGHTNING (Season premiere) TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23 8-9 p.m. THE FLASH (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series premiere)

First Look At Javicia Leslie's New Batwoman Suit Revealed 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, it’s shaping up to be a pretty exciting Q1 for fans of the Arrowverse then, with The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning and Superman & Lois all set to be with us throughout January and February. Not to mention all the other great shows on course to return or debut as well.

When it comes to the superhero series in particular, though, like we said before, the future is certainly a bit hazy for the Arrowverse right now and it’ll be interesting to see which direction things start to head in, especially with Supergirl on the way out and new shows like Superman & Lois about to debut.

With any luck, though, the next few years for the interconnected franchise will be just as bright and exciting as what we’ve seen up until now and we’ll get a much better idea of what’s in store for us once The Flash, Batwoman and the rest appear on our screens in 2021.