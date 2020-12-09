The CW Reveals First Look At Tyler Hoechlin’s New Suit For Superman & Lois

We’ve known that his promotion to leading man would mean that Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel got a new suit for Superman & Lois, but it’s taken until now for us to get our first look at it. Earlier today, though, The CW finally unveiled a fresh promo image of the latest Arrowverse series which features the Last Son of Krypton’s revamped costume in all its glory.

As per the influences of the DC Rebirth comics on the storyline of the show, Hoechlin’s new threads are likewise inspired by the 2016 relaunch. In particular, the red belt evokes the one featured in the Rebirth design. Other major changes include the removal of the shoulder straps on the cape, which is now folded under the collar as is traditional. The texture of the blue bodysuit is also different, looking of a higher quality and a little closer to that worn by Henry Cavill in the movies. Unfortunately for fans of the classic trunks, though, those have been ditched once again.

Hoechlin touched on the bigger meaning of the Superman suit in a statement that went along with the official unveiling, saying:

“I find that the new suit is representative of the show,” Hoechlin said in a statement. “Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we’ve never seen before. I appreciate the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it. But it’s always interesting when I’m asked how I feel about ‘my new suit,’ because I’ve always felt that the suit doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it. I come from the world of baseball and a line of coaches that always preached that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back. Because when you wear that jersey, it represents not only you, but your entire team, and everyone that has ever worn that jersey that came before you. So when I wear the suit, that’s what it means to me. It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now. And I look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

The new Superman costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and built by her LA-based Supersuits team in conjunction with Creative Character Engineering. Shannon explained the process behind creating it in her own statement as well, saying:

“We got Superman into some custom athletic-inspired Super-Boots as a ‘jumping-off point,’ and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations,” Shannon explained. “A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in Superman & Lois.”

S&L will portray Clark Kent and Lois Lane as we’ve never seen them before on screen – as working parents. Following the multiversal reboot in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the couple are now the mother and father of two teenage sons, outgoing Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and introverted Jordan (Alex Garfin). Meanwhile, the Kents have to juggle their lives as superheroes/journalists and the series will kick off with the clan relocating to Smallville, Kansas following a family tragedy.

Hoechlin, who’s appeared in various guest spots as Big Blue since 2016, will return alongside Elizabeth Tulloch as his onscreen wife when Superman & Lois premieres on February 23rd on The CW.