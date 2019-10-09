The CW May Be Teasing A Batwoman/Supergirl Crossover

In addition to the big epics like “Invasion!,” “Crisis on Earth-X,” “Elseworlds” and the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the Arrowverse has played host to numerous smaller scale crossovers throughout the years. After all, who could forget John Diggle or the Atom stopping by The Flash, or Sara Lance revisiting Arrow even after she migrated over to Legends of Tomorrow?

Well, if history is any indicator, then we expect some cross-pollination between Batwoman and Supergirl before long. Those of you who tuned in for “Elseworlds” last year should remember how the two eponymous heroines got along rather well, referring to themselves as “World’s Finest.” This was, of course, a polite nod to the term applied to Superman and Batman team-ups, but I think their cousins are fit to inherit it.

With the two DC-based shows airing back to back on the same night of television, it’s understandable that The CW kill two birds with one stone by marketing them together. In fact, a new graphic is making its rounds on social media (seen below), and the way it merges the two iconic logos is beginning to turn some heads.

As you can see, this is highly reminiscent of the symbols joining for comics like Superman/Batman or even a well known movie like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. And because of that, many fans are thinking this implies a crossover is imminent.

Back in August, our trusted source told us that Kara Zor-El will visit Kate Kane’s show, so we’re waiting to see how it all plays out. Joining these two character for their own crossover easily crosses into iconic territory, therefore it’d sure be strange if the network doesn’t get it done this season.

Batwoman and Supergirl both air on Sunday nights on The CW.