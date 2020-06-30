The Ending Of The Flash Has Reportedly Been Revealed

The Flash star Grant Gustin got fans worried earlier this year when he revealed that his current contract runs out after season 7, with the pandemic preventing re-negotiations from going ahead. Hopefully, the actor will be able to sign up for more after next season, but this has woken us up to the fact that the end is in sight for the Scarlet Speedster. And it seems that The CW already knows how they’re going to conclude the Arrowverse series, whenever that may be.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” HBO Max is developing a Justice League Dark show and an Arrow spinoff is in development – how the producers plan to wrap up The Flash when the time comes to call it a day. And it’ll involve a climactic showdown between Barry Allen and his eternal enemy, Eobard Thawne.

According to our intel, the show will end with the Flash and the Reverse-Flash doing battle, which will result in both of them dying. Barry will kill Thawne once and for all, we’re told, and after that he’ll need to close the Speed Force. However, the process will end up killing him, too.

The Flash: 6×19 – “Success Is Assured” Gallery 1 of 14

I think it’s fair to say that would be a hugely dramatic ending for the series, not to mention a fitting one on many levels. After all, a final battle between Barry and Thawne has been teased since the very first episode, via that newspaper from the future. We were denied such a battle in “Crisis” and fans wondered why. Now we know though that it’s because they were holding it off until the show ends. Likewise, Barry famously died in the comics, so it makes sense for the show to replicate that.

Of course, plans could always change, but we’re hearing that this is the current direction they’re headed in under showrunner Eric Wallace (who took over the reins with season 6). In any case, with The Flash expected to restart production as soon as this August, we may soon find out whether Gustin has signed a new contract and how much longer he’s staying on for as the Scarlet Speedster.