Daisy Ridley Thinks The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Is Cuter Than Porgs

Disney Plus’ new show, The Mandalorian, seems to be a hit, and has actually provided an unexpected charm in the form of Baby Yoda. We all know Star Wars has produced many a cute creature, from Ewoks (they’re dumb but adorable) to Mark Hamill’s feathered hair. Now, a very cute lady has chimed in on what’s the cutest creature in the entire galaxy. And all it took was some prodding from the most annoying creature in the galaxy: Jimmy Fallon.

Appearing on his titular talk program to push The Rise of Skywalker, Fallon asked Ridley about The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda, and if it was cuter than The Last Jedi’s porgs. She’s apparently thought about this before, and immediately said yes, with no hesitation. She’s not huge on those weird penguin things, apparently, explaining:

“Look, I’m not a big fan of the porgs. We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and in every interview, ‘What about the porgs?’ I was like, ‘The porgs were there for a day! I was there every day for six months! We worked hard.’”

Disney Unveils 15 HD Stills For The Mandalorian Ahead Of Tomorrow's Big Premiere 1 of 17

I wonder what they paid the porg wrangler, and if they’re good, easy animals to train. But hey, with Daisy’s answer, it seems that this argument’s definitively settled. Even though Chewy is going to have a porg companion in The Rise of Skywalker, it appears doubtful that anything can top Jon Favreau’s lil’ gremlin rip-off Baby Yoda.

Personally, I love them both. I want Baby Yoda to ride a porg before The Mandalorian is over, though. Dumber things have happened in Star War before, ya know? I mean, Attack of the Clones happened, for crying out loud. Hey Favreau, Disney people, whoever reads this: hire me. I’ll give you so many cute merch ideas. Just throw me a cut, alright? We’ll roll around in all this cute dough together.