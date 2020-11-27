It’s not just Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor who’s returning this holiday season for the new Doctor Who special, “Revolution of the Daleks.” As you can probably guess from the title, her oldest enemies are back, too. The exterminating extraterrestrials last appeared in the 2018 special “Resolution,” which featured a lone Dalek of a unique design. This time, though, the villains will return en masse and they’ve undergone a facelift across the board.

The new Daleks were revealed via set photos last year, but we now have our first official look at them. The cover of the latest issue of British magazine Radio Times proudly presents a black Dalek and as you can see, it closely matches the “Resolution” Dalek in its dimensions and alterations. The section under its domed head is certainly not what we’re used to seeing, though. Likewise, the spheres on its “skirt” section are in a different pattern than the standard Daleks.

Doctor Who Reveals First Look At New Dalek Design For Festive Special

You may notice that this Dalek and the previous bronze model seen in “Resolution” are much sleeker. This is because they’re animatronic, in contrast with usual Daleks which are wider because they require an operator to sit inside them and move them around. Don’t fear, though, the classic version – as in the design that’s been used since 2005 – is believed to be returning alongside these new ones.

If you look at the recently revealed poster, you can also see this black Dalek and a bronze one facing off against each other, both with armies behind them. When put together with the “Revolution” part of the title, it sounds a lot like the episode will find Earth getting caught in the middle of a Dalek civil war. And remember, the Doctor won’t be able to stop it as she’s locked up in space prison. Luckily, though, her old pal Captain Jack Harkness will be there to lend a hand.

Doctor Who “Revolution of the Daleks” has yet to be given a release date, but it’ll either be coming this Christmas or New Year’s Day.