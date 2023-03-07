‘Daredevil: Born Again’ makes dreams come true as Defenders Saga icon joins the cast

Jon Bernthal will be back as the Punisher himself Frank Castle in the Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again. The Punisher season two was released in Jan. 2019, but he’s yet to make his appearance in the main MCU. That all changes with the new Daredevil series.

In a story from The Hollywood Reporter, sources have confirmed that Bernthal will reprise his role as the anti-hero Frank Castle, though the specific capacity isn’t currently known. Charlie Cox returns as the titular vigilante, and he will be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio who returns as Kingpin.

The new series is set to shoot later this month in New York and is expected to release in the spring of 2024. The series will follow the Echo series starring Alaqua Cox, who first appeared as Echo in the Hawkeye series. She’s got a grudge against Kingpin for orchestrating the death of her father, and though she thought she got rid of him in the Hawkeye finale, he doesn’t go down so easy.

At this time, actors Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page, and Elden Henson, who played Foggy, are not on the roll call for Daredevil: Born Again, despite being supporting characters in the Netflix series.

Daredevil: Born Again season one will be 18 episodes long, a marked difference from the standard six episodes for most MCU Disney Plus shows (though Wandavision and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had nine). Cox has already made his MCU debut in the multiverse extravaganza Spider-Man: No Way Home and in She-Hulk, season one, episode eight, “Ribbit and Rip It,” with a new costume that incorporated yellow into the design.

Bernthal’s Punisher has been a character that fans have most wanted to see in the MCU, and now it’s finally happening. Expect some major violence to go down when he returns.