‘Daredevil’ fans share their hopes and dreams for ‘Born Again’

The Man Without Fear is on the up and up in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Charlie Cox, who portrayed the titular hero in the original Netflix series, came back for a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and was confirmed to be appearing in the upcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans uttered squeals of delight when a Daredevil reboot was announced at Comic-Con earlier this month.

The 18-episode series, titled Daredevil: Born Again, is scheduled for an early 2024 release onto Disney Plus, so we’ve got quite a bit of time before Matt Murdock rolls up in a big way. But fans of the highly anticipated returnee are already daydreaming about what Daredevil: Born Again can deliver to the table.

One user kicked off the discussion with a list of several hopes for the new series, with a special nod to honoring the canceled show’s ethos, cinematography, and use of practical effects.

In the same vein, one responder crossed their fingers for the original show’s fight choreography team to come back; a linchpin of what made the original series so beloved.

But another user pointed out that it wouldn’t be ideal to just take the old show and keep going with it, and the series will likely be brought in a new direction reminiscent of the MCU’s current climate, which is wildly different from where it was during the original Daredevil era.

And in an entirely different thread, one other user hoped to see a world where Daredevil: Born Again retcons the death of Ben Urich, a character from the original series who they believe was ultimately wasted due to the timing of his demise.

Whatever Marvel Studios decides to do with Daredevil, we just might get a taste of where he could be heading when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases to Disney Plus on Aug. 17.