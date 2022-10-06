Daredevil has finally arrived in ‘She-Hulk’ and fans agree he was worth the wait

This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk episode 8

It’s been a long and painful wait, but Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil has finally arrived in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As if to hang a lampshade on the anticipation, Murdock entered the show with a bashful apology for being late. But, after this excellent and hilarious episode, we’re more than ready to forgive.

The episode – ‘Ribbit and Rip It’ – saw Murdock and Jennifer Walters squaring off in court over a defective superhero costume and later getting to know one another over drinks. Both of them felt a spark, though the pair really clicked after taking down a warehouse full of goons/henchmen. One thing led to another and… well, let’s just say we didn’t have Daredevil doing ‘the walk of shame’ on our She-Hulk bingo card.

The reaction on social media has been nothing less than ecstatic.

I love love love love #Daredevil , he was perfect, thank you Marvel! #SheHulk — 🫠 𝒯𝓇𝒾𝓈𝒽 (@_This_isTrish) October 6, 2022

This superhero team-up can’t end here:

We also love the Daredevil theme making a comeback:

Yes, he is definitely doing it for us too Jen:

“he’s really kinda doing it for me” ME TOO GIRL #SheHulk #Daredevil — n (@gomezxanny) October 6, 2022

He’s still got it!

idc about the writing man, I'm just so fucking happy to see my boy Matt again! He's still got it, by god, he's still got it! #SheHulk #Daredevil — 𝖈𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖎𝖊 ᛟᛞᛁᚾᛊᛟᚾ (@uotunnson) October 6, 2022

Should every episode have been like this?

Well #SheHulk Episode 8 is the perfect example of what this show could have been and I don’t just mean that because of Daredevil. It was actually funny , had some great action and episode length was better. — Van Spear (@KennethKolton) October 6, 2022

We’ve all been there Matt:

We agree with every word of this:

Episode 8 of She-Hulk was amazing! Perfect. The way Daredevil is introduced is great. Every scene with him was good. He does make some jokes, but all of them fit his character. Some cool action scenes. The ending sets up the finale in a great way!#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/Jdzn0v1oAA — Matt || currently watching Naruto: Shippuden || (@adoringshuri) October 6, 2022

This sums it all up:

this new she-hulk episode was everything i didn't know i needed in my life, jen and matt my beloveds #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/ExU5vZojFU — maeve (@MURDXOCK) October 6, 2022

We’re very happy to see Jen finally end up with someone who likes her in and out of Hulk form, though the episode ends on a shocking and sad cliffhanger. Next week’s finale will not only deal with Intelligencia’s public humiliation of She-Hulk, but also her mini-rampage that sent her family and colleagues fleeing in terror and her held at gunpoint by Damage Control operatives (who turned up suspiciously quickly…).

We’re praying Murdock hasn’t caught his flight back to New York and will be there for another superhero team-up next week, as these two work so well together it hurts.