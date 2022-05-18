Daredevil hopes intensify after first looks at ‘Echo’ and ‘She-Hulk’

Yesterday brought two major reveals from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Disney Plus slate, with confirmation that Hawkeye spinoff Echo had officially entered production being followed by the first full-length trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While the two projects don’t possess much overt connective tissue at all besides being part of the same superhero mythology, fans are hoping that a certain blind lawyer who moonlights as a nocturnal vigilante can bridge the gap. Charlie Cox said he could end up spending the next decade of his life as the MCU’s Daredevil, so there’s every chance he could be set for a guest appearance in either She-Hulk or Echo, perhaps even both.

The actor has been heavily rumored for each on a number of occasions, dating back to long before his Spider-Man: No Way Home comeback sent audiences into meltdown, and fans have been hopping on the bandwagon touting him for one or the other.

y’all commenting “we’ll be watching for matt murdock only” under posts about echo’s show is really weird. this is marvel’s first tv show with an indigenous character as the lead and for y’all to erase that all for a white man just isn’t right. — iz (@RENSL4YER) May 17, 2022

listen i love matt murdock to death but can people PLEASE shut up about wanting echo to focus on him? it is literally a show about maya lopez not dd s4? — kit !! (@earth616kit) May 17, 2022

Would be funny if the Frog-Man ends up being Matt Murdock https://t.co/rFIKscEQy5 — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) May 18, 2022

when they show matt murdock in the she hulk trailer pic.twitter.com/38IqLDOuXQ — jayden de haan (@suspiiriium) May 17, 2022

Look i love Matt Murdock more than anything but this show name is She-Hulk. It's her show. If you want to watch Matt Murdock, Daredevil is available in the Disney+ library — meg solo || multiverse of madness era (@thirteensharon) May 17, 2022

Echo has the writers from Daredevil s3 and Punisher.



Echo also has the potential for Matt Murdock & Kingpin to show up.



But go off I guess https://t.co/Zcoj3zZfXw — Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) May 17, 2022

i hope the daredevil matt murdock cameo in she-hulk is her being like "oh yeah i went to law school with that guy" or something stupid — klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) May 17, 2022

as excited as i am about the possibility of matt murdock appearing in she hulk or echo.. reminder that he isn’t the main character and by saying ‘we’re only here for daredevil blah blah blah’ you’re taking away from these two female lead series.. — abby (@wantingmurdock) May 18, 2022

As the title implies, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is a hotshot lawyer in her own right, so it wouldn’t be difficult to parachute another of the MCU’s legally-inclined favorites into the mix. As for Echo, the connections between Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin drove the back half of Hawkeye‘s story, while the title hero has plenty of comic book history with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Cox wasn’t named among the cast for either, which definitely doesn’t mean he’s not going to drop by, but you can guarantee folks are going to be pissed if he doesn’t.