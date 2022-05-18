Daredevil hopes intensify after first looks at ‘Echo’ and ‘She-Hulk’
Yesterday brought two major reveals from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Disney Plus slate, with confirmation that Hawkeye spinoff Echo had officially entered production being followed by the first full-length trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
While the two projects don’t possess much overt connective tissue at all besides being part of the same superhero mythology, fans are hoping that a certain blind lawyer who moonlights as a nocturnal vigilante can bridge the gap. Charlie Cox said he could end up spending the next decade of his life as the MCU’s Daredevil, so there’s every chance he could be set for a guest appearance in either She-Hulk or Echo, perhaps even both.
The actor has been heavily rumored for each on a number of occasions, dating back to long before his Spider-Man: No Way Home comeback sent audiences into meltdown, and fans have been hopping on the bandwagon touting him for one or the other.
As the title implies, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters is a hotshot lawyer in her own right, so it wouldn’t be difficult to parachute another of the MCU’s legally-inclined favorites into the mix. As for Echo, the connections between Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin drove the back half of Hawkeye‘s story, while the title hero has plenty of comic book history with the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.
Cox wasn’t named among the cast for either, which definitely doesn’t mean he’s not going to drop by, but you can guarantee folks are going to be pissed if he doesn’t.