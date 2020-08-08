Another Daredevil Star Would Love To Reprise Their Role In The MCU

It seems inevitable that Daredevil will be the first of the former Netflix properties to be rebooted and absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although there’s every chance that the studio could face some backlash from fans if they decided to wipe the slate clean.

At this point, it seems like a guarantee that a huge section of the fanbase would be furious if Charlie Cox was replaced as Matt Murdock, while Vincent D’Onofrio’s recent admission that he feels like the role of Kingpin belongs to him makes it clear that the actor believes he has unfinished business when it comes to his work as one of Marvel’s greatest-ever live-action villains.

With none of the previous Marvel TV shows being considered canon anymore, there’s no reason why Kevin Feige wouldn’t bring Cox and D’Onofrio back into the fold when the next Daredevil outing will technically be the character’s official debut in the MCU, especially with Ryan Reynolds set to continue playing Deadpool even though the Merc with a Mouth headlined two blockbusters at Fox before jumping ship.

However, it isn’t just the two biggest names in the cast that would be game for a return, with actress Elodie Young admitting in a recent interview that she would love the opportunity to play Elektra again if the character was to be brought back.

“Oh my God, I would love to. Especially since they’ve adjusted my costume. I would love to. Let me tell you, I love this character because she’s so complex and broken. She’s got a lot of villain in her, and that I can relate to, and also a lot of good. It’s such an amazing character. I would love for Marvel to bring her back.”

While there would be an uproar if Daredevil and Kingpin were to be recast, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that not a lot of people would lose any sleep if Elodie Young’s Elektra was left on the sidelines. Her arc was one of the weakest parts of the show’s three-season run, as was the entire involvement of The Hand for that matter, and as a result, she wasn’t given much of an opportunity to make herself seem indispensable like Cox or D’Onofrio have. Still, we’d certainly welcome her back and it’ll be interesting to see what Marvel ultimately does with the role.