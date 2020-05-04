Daredevil Star Turned Down Other Jobs Because He Thought There’d Be A Season 4

It’s been well over a year now since the Daredevil Netflix show was officially canceled back in November 2018, which has been enough time for most people to accept that it’s not going to come back. At least, not in its original form and not anytime soon. But still, the #SaveDaredevil movement continues to let their thoughts be heard, with many continuing to cry out how unfair it was that the series got the chop.

Indeed, it was truly a shame when Netflix pulled the plug on Daredevil, especially since we had just seen the excellent third season. Not only that, but everyone was gearing up for another run, with the entire cast under the impression that they’d get the go ahead for season 4.

In fact, according to star Charlie Cox, he turned down other jobs since he wanted to keep his schedule clear for the next run of Daredevil. Speaking to ComicBook.com, here’s what he shared: “You know, I turned down jobs, ’cause I thought we were shooting and we were getting ready for it.”

No doubt, the show’s cancellation came as just as big a blow to the cast as it did the fans. But of course, Matt Murdock wasn’t the only one to suffer that fate over on the streaming platform, as Daredevil was just one of several Marvel Television projects that found itself the victim of an unfortunate purge of Netflix content around that time.

Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher also got the chop, with all the Defenders now set to be brought into the MCU via Disney Plus shows and even appearances in upcoming movies. Some will be rebooted with new actors in the roles, while others will reportedly be played by the same people.

For Daredevil in particular, there’s been some persistent reports that say Cox has had talks with Marvel about returning, but the actor’s denied that recently. So, either those talks have fallen through, or he’s just not allowed to say anything yet. Either way, we imagine it won’t be long before we see the Man Without Fear on our screens again.