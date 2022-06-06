Darth Vader may have properly scared the living daylights out of us all when he made his long-anticipated return in the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but with three episodes and that promised “rematch of the century” between him and the titular Jedi Master still looming on the horizon, something tells us that the villain isn’t done by a long shot in giving everyone the jolts.

Director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold gave us everything we wanted to see in Vader and more. From James Earl Jones’ unmistakable voice as the evil dark lord to Hayden Christensen’s mannerisms, not to mention the villain’s own sense of abject cruelty in treating those poor townsfolk like rag dolls, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Vader once again reminded everyone of why they used to fear the black-clad encased big bad whenever he appeared for a scene in the original trilogy, brief as they were.

Now, to celebrate the overall well-received comeback of Darth Vader, Lucasfilm has decided to release a character poster in the same style of focus on the twin suns of Tatooine as with the rest of the characters. And just like Obi-Wan, who had a silhouette of Darth Vader covering the sun where his left eye should be, Darth Vader’s depicts his old nemesis.

Obi-Wan Kenobi scriptwriter Toby Harold has revealed that he originally intended to go all out with his Darth Vader, but Lucasfilm intervened and asked him to tone it down, as hard as that may be to believe, given the harrowing nature of that street stroll in episode three.

Now, Vader will be even more unhinged than before in his pursuit of Obi-Wan. Though where it leads the two of them in the remaining three outings is anyone’s guess, Wednesday’s fourth episode might give us an idea.