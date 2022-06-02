Darth Vader’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ debut has fans reminiscing about ‘Rogue One’
Darth Vader, cinema’s most iconic villain, has made a triumphant return for the Disney Plus show Obi-Wan Kenobi, sparking many fans to fondly remember his last cinematic appearance in the prequel film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
We already knew Hayden Christensen would be reprising his role, in some capacity, as Anakin Skywalker, AKA Darth Vader. But prior to Thursday’s premiere of “Part III,” fans had no idea James Earl Jones would once again use his legendary golden baritone voice to breathe life into the character.
“That’s incredible. At 91 years old, he comes and steps back into the role like nothing has changed,” one fan wrote. “Sounds even BETTER than he did in Rogue One here. What a legend!”
Another Twitter user exclaimed that Vader’s appearance in the show is right up there among the scariest appearances of the character, alongside Rogue One and the video game Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.
A lot of people leveled praise for Christensen nailing Vader’s physical mannerisms behind the mask, too.
Many fans pointed out that Jones sounded noticeably more rusty in Rogue One, but in Obi-Wan Kenobi, he sounds just like he did in the original Star Wars trilogy. Technically, the character is younger here than in Rogue One, so on one level, it makes sense.
All around, fans can’t get enough of Vader’s full-blown comeback as one of cinema’s most imposing villains.
Catch the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus now.