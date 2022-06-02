Darth Vader, cinema’s most iconic villain, has made a triumphant return for the Disney Plus show Obi-Wan Kenobi, sparking many fans to fondly remember his last cinematic appearance in the prequel film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

We already knew Hayden Christensen would be reprising his role, in some capacity, as Anakin Skywalker, AKA Darth Vader. But prior to Thursday’s premiere of “Part III,” fans had no idea James Earl Jones would once again use his legendary golden baritone voice to breathe life into the character.

“That’s incredible. At 91 years old, he comes and steps back into the role like nothing has changed,” one fan wrote. “Sounds even BETTER than he did in Rogue One here. What a legend!”

That's incredible. At 91 years old, he comes and steps back into the role like nothing has changed. Sounds even BETTER than he did in Rogue One here. What a legend! #ObiWaKenobi #DarthVader https://t.co/DqGpmwzbL1 — Kestin Howard (@KestinTheVoice) June 1, 2022

Another Twitter user exclaimed that Vader’s appearance in the show is right up there among the scariest appearances of the character, alongside Rogue One and the video game Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Times when Darth Vader scared the shit out of me as an adult:



1. The end of Rogue One

2. The end of Jedi Fall Order

3. Part III of Kenobi 😳😳😳 — Will (@binchdjarin) June 2, 2022

A lot of people leveled praise for Christensen nailing Vader’s physical mannerisms behind the mask, too.

#Vader My God, this moment was so terrifying… In Rogue One I cheered when Vader was killing Rebels, but here, I was just afraid of him. Excellent directing by Deborah Chow, and of course, Hayden nailing Vader's mannerism and offering a brutal performance behind a freaking suit! pic.twitter.com/QL89d4U7mW — Ángel González (@AngelGo01482020) June 1, 2022

Many fans pointed out that Jones sounded noticeably more rusty in Rogue One, but in Obi-Wan Kenobi, he sounds just like he did in the original Star Wars trilogy. Technically, the character is younger here than in Rogue One, so on one level, it makes sense.

man idk what happened with rogue one and how rusty he sounded there but james earl jones sounds almost exactly like og trilogy vader in the obi wan series, it's honestly kinda scary. dude's in his 90s and still kicking ass — wyatt (@vlzxero) June 2, 2022

All around, fans can’t get enough of Vader’s full-blown comeback as one of cinema’s most imposing villains.

I can’t stress how good Vader is here, all of his actions speak so well to his character and Hayden’s understanding of Anakin and James Earl Jones’ iconic voice really takes me back to the originals and Rogue One where Vader feels like one of the most iconic villains in film pic.twitter.com/MAWHHw3711 — actisclass (@actisclass) June 1, 2022

Catch the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus now.