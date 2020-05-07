Dave Filoni Says There Won’t Be A Star Wars Rebels Season 5

Dave Filoni is currently busy taking in the acclaim for the final season of The Clone Wars, but the creator has now taken the opportunity to confirm that there won’t be another season of Star Wars Rebels.

While the show initially failed to garner the same kind of attention that its predecessor did, Filoni and his team still managed to deliver a compelling narrative by bringing a lot of our favorite characters back, including even some main players like Darth Maul, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine and Ben Kenobi. The final story arc had the crew of Ghost defend Lothar from Thrawn’s invading forces, but Ezra Bridger ended up sacrificing himself to stop the sinister admiral. After the end of the war and the fall of the Galactic Empire, Ahsoka and Sabine team up to go look for Ezra in the Unknown Regions, ending the show on an ambiguous note.

As such, fans have always wondered if Lucasfilm would consider making a fifth season to show the fate of these characters, especially now that Ahsoka is headed to live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

The Ghost Crew Return To The Jedi Temple In New Star Wars Rebels Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well, in a recent interview with Deadline, Filoni ruled out the possibility by saying that he has no intention of reviving the series:

“No. Not really. I was really happy with how that series turned out, and I feel like we got to tell a complete story there. It was one of the things that really drove me to thinking, well, it would be great to have a complete feeling like that for Clone Wars, so now to have both is really great. I think that there’s always potential for stories that involve the characters from Rebels, which is maybe a better way to put it. They’ve all earned their place in the galaxy, so to speak, so I’m sure there’s some more of them to do.”

Of course, while Star Wars Rebels has ended for good, we still might get some answers when Ahsoka shows up in The Mandalorian, assuming that she’s either found Ezra or concluded that he’s dead.